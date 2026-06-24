Red Sox Trade Idea Would Send Jarren Duran to D-Backs, But Is That Smart?

The Boston Red Sox have a Jarren Duran problem in the lineup right now.

Duran had a great May, but has struggled this season aside from that. Duran is hitless in his last four games and is 0-for-16 over that stretch. Now, Duran is slashing .199/.258/.366 in 72 games played. When the Red Sox shared their lineup for Wednesday afternoon's contest against the Colorado Rockies, Duran wasn't included in it, which is arguably for the best. Hopefully, the day off will help him reset and get back on track.

Right now, Duran is the biggest overall question mark for the organization with the deadline approaching. It's no secret that he was a trade candidate over the last few seasons, but Boston stuck by him. The speculation has begun around him this summer as well. For example, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted that he will land with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Boston Red Sox (32-45): They'll trade Jarren Duran to the Diamondbacks," Rymer wrote. "Blowing it up already feels like Boston's best course of action, and Duran might be the most valuable chip in their ample collection. Even if he only has a 78 OPS+ this year, the power and speed are there and his history includes a 9-rWAR season.

Should Boston Trade Jarren Duran?

May 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) is congratulated by left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

"Sean McAdam of MassLive reported in January that the Diamondbacks have 'long coveted' Duran, and they happen to be deep in one area where the Red Sox are very, very shallow: right-handed hitting."

But is that actually for the best for Boston? That's the question. With Duran, he has all of the potential in the world, but is a black hole in the lineup for Boston right now. For a team that is desperately trying to scratch and claw its way out of the basement of the American League, it can't afford many bad at-bats. But also the Red Sox have stuck by Duran multiple times at this point. It has been clear that the Red Sox haven't wanted to trade him at a loss. This past offseason, it was reported that Boston viewed him in trade talks closer to a 7-WAR player, than a 4-WAR player. With how he's played so far this season, they might not even get a 4-WAR player-type of return in a trade, despite the team control left.

This is why the Duran question is hard to answer. Sure, the idea of the Diamondbacks liking Duran is interesting, but should the Red Sox actually try to make a deal like this a reality? Unless he can get hot over the next month, arguably they shouldn't. They've held him this long. Trading him for an even worse return now than they could've got this past offseason, would be mismanagement of an intriguing asset.

The speculation, like Rymer's prediction, certainly won't slow down between now and the deadline, but a move may not actually be in Boston's best interest in the long term right now.