Roman Anthony Gives Red Sox Much-Needed Hope

The Boston Red Sox didn't have the series they wanted to have against the New York Yankees, to say the least.

Boston welcomed New York to town for a three-game set and dropped all three games, including a 4-2 loss against Cam Schlittler and the Yankees in general on Thursday night. It was a bad series for the Red Sox in general and it didn't help that Boston didn't have young outfielder Roman Anthony for two of the three contests. Anthony has been dealing with back soreness that kept him out of the action on Wednesday and Thursday.

After the Red Sox lost against New York on Thursday, Anthony spoke to the media and gave the fanbase a bit of hope and noted that he's in a "good spot" and is expected to return in the coming days, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

The Red Sox Outfielder Spoke

Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (left) and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela return to the dugout after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning on a double by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

“Right now, I think I’m in a good spot and I’ll be able to play in the next couple days,” Anthony said. " ... “Just a weird thing that happened on a swing. ...

"It was weird,” Anthony continued. “I felt something. It was really cold, so I didn’t have a great idea as to what it was. I went back in the dugout and watched back on the video. I hit it and I kind of made a face and went back in the dugout and put my helmet down and felt something and knew it was a little bit strange.”

Boston needs Anthony in the lineup and playing at a high level if it wants to bounce back and turn things around. The Red Sox are 9-16 on the season so far. Clearly, that's not going to cut it. Boston already is seven games below .500. If they are going to find a way to dig themselves out of this hole, Anthony is going to be a big reason why. Fortunately, he made it sound like he's going to be back in the coming days.

Boston will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on the road on Friday night. If Anthony is back in the lineup for that contest, it would obviously be the best-case scenario. Initially, it wasn't expected that he would miss multiple games. But, here we are. It's a lot of pressure to put on a 21-year-old, but Boston needs Anthony if it wants to accomplish its lofty goals. Hopefully, he's back on Friday and can quiet the noise.