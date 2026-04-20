These Red Sox Could Lose Roster Spots If Struggles Continue

The story of the 2026 Major League Baseball season for the Boston Red Sox has been one step forward and two steps back.

Boston should be among the top contenders in the American League. On paper, the Red Sox should have one of the top rotations in the game and a solid bullpen. While the offense lacks power, they have enough talent that they should be able to muster up a few runs each night, at the very least. But things have just not gone as planned.

Boston is tied with the San Francisco Giants for the fewest home runs in baseball with just 13. Boston isn't scoring runs in general. The club is 25th in the league right now with just 81 runs scored in 21 games played. That's 3.86 runs per game and isn't going to cut it. The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East and have scored 110 runs in 22 games, which is good for five runs per game.

The Red Sox have the talent on paper that they shouldn't be 8-13 on the season. But here we are. If things don't shift in a positive direction, we certainly will see roster changes at some point. Here are three guys at risk of losing their roster spots right now.

Caleb Durbin/Marcelo Mayer

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) makes the throw to first base to end the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

We'll start with these two grouped together. It's hard to imagine both would be sent down to the minors at the same time. But at least one of their bats needs to get going. Durbin is slashing .141/.236/.203 in 19 games played. Mayer is slashing .173/.254/.288 in 18 games played. At this point, Durbin is seemingly much more at risk of going down than Mayer. But at some point something has to give. Andruw Monasterio has been solid off the bench so far. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hasn't forced any tough decisions yet.

Former first-round pick Mikey Romero is down in Triple-A right now slashing .247/.329/.370 with one homer and 11 RBIs. The longer these two struggle, the more interesting Romero looks.

Zack Kelly

Apr 5, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly (76) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

One talking point around the Red Sox throughout Spring Training was a potential lack of lefty relievers. That's not the case at all right now. The Red Sox's lefties are thriving, led by Aroldis Chapman. The righties have struggled. Kelly has a 5.68 ERA in six appearances. If anyone is going to lose their spot in the short term, it would be him.

Ryan Watson

Apr 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Watson (56) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Watson is a Rule 5 guy and there are roster rules that come with that. But he also has a 6.75 ERA in nine total appearances. He has to remain on the active roster or he would potentially have to be offered back. It would be a surprise to see him moved right now, but if he keeps struggling, Boston will have a tough decision.