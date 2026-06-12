Red Sox Lineup vs. Rangers: Mickey Gasper Up, Jarren Duran Down, Marcelo Mayer Back

The Boston Red Sox will begin arguably their most important series of the season on Friday night at home at Fenway Park when they face off against the Texas Rangers.

Now, of course, the Rangers aren't an American League East opponent, but the Red Sox's series is teetering on disaster and the club needs at least a series win over the Rangers. Right now, the Red Sox are 12 games under .500 after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. On top of this, it has been a talking point around the team this season how they are the worst home team in baseball.

Boston is 10-21 at home this season. That's a number that is almost unfathomable. The Athletics are the closest team to the Red Sox in the American League with just 13 wins at home. The New York Yankees are the closest team to Boston in the American League East with 19 wins at home. So, the Red Sox are pretty far behind. On Thursday, Red Sox president and chief executive officer Sam Kennedy made it clear that if things don't change very quickly, the team will need to "pivot." Boston already is 12 games under .500. It can't get much worse than this or else the Red Sox will really not be able to dig themselves out of the hole. So, that's why this Rangers series is important.

Before the series opener on Friday, the Red Sox revealed a new-look lineup that has Mickey Gasper at the top and Jarren Duran moved out of the lead-off spot.

Red Sox's Lineup vs. Rangers (Friday, June 12)

Jun 7, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Mickey Gasper (30) chases after a foul pop up in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

1. Mickey Gasper, DH

2. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Willson Contreras, 1B

5. Jarren Duran, LF

6. Caleb Durbin, 3B

7. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B

8. Marcelo Mayer, SS

9. Connor Wong, C

This is certainly a different lineup than the club has been rolling with. Overall, Duran hasn't been getting it done at the top of the order. He got hot in May and was awesome, but the season overall hasn't been kind to him and when your lead-off hitter is batting .210 with a .269 on-base percentage, it;s going to lead to a broken-looking offense.

With Gasper, the Red Sox are at least putting a guy with a .321 on-base percentage at the top of the order. On the bright side as well, Marcelo Mayer is back after missing the series finale against the Rays.