Breaking Down Red Sox's Sudden Promotion of Wyatt Olds

We're certainly in the dog days of the summer.

The Major League Baseball season is long and we're at a point in which you're certainly going to see a long of turnover with clubs, especially in the bullpen. The last few spots in a bullpen always seem to be a revolving door, and we've seen that with the Boston Red Sox recently.

Raymond Burgos, for example, has come up to the majors and been sent back down. That was the case on Monday as well. The Red Sox announced that Burgos is being optioned down to Triple-A. In response, the Red Sox are promoting Wyatt Olds to the majors.

"The Red Sox today selected RHP Wyatt Olds to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester. He will wear number 75. To make room, Boston optioned LHP Raymond Burgos," the Red Sox announced.

The #RedSox today selected RHP Wyatt Olds to the active Major League roster from Triple-A Worcester. He will wear number 75. To make room, Boston optioned LHP Raymond Burgos. — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2026

Red Sox content creator Tyler Milliken reported the news on X before Boston made the news official.

Olds has yet to make his big league debut, so Monday could end up being a special day for him.

Who is Wyatt Olds?

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Wyatt Olds (97) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The righty was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. Since then, he has been working his way through the Red Sox's farm system trying to get to this moment.

Olds reached Triple-A for the first time in 2024. That year, he logged a 6.09 ERA overall across 43 total appearances with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. His ERA number that year wasn't great, obviously. But he put up big strikeout numbers. Olds tallied 109 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched in 2024.

In 2025, he was better. He made 42 total appearances across Double-A and Triple-A and logged a 5.05 ERA. Olds racked up 77 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. This year, he has a 5.33 ERA overall in 39 outings with Triple-A Worcester to go along with 74 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

Olds has a big, upper-90s fastball and has been able to consistently strike guys out throughout his professional career to this point. Although the strikeouts have always been there, his command has been his biggest issue. Last year, he walked 50 batters in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was 1.54 (77-to-50). This year, he has shown clear progress. He's cut down his walks and has a 2.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio (74-to-28) in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

So, the Red Sox are adding a righty with big-time stuff and trending in the right direction.