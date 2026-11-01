Red Sox Now Have Chance to Reunite With Fiery Boston Fan Favorite

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation is heavy on lefties right now. With Sonny Gray heading to free agency, there's a real chance that Boston could use another righty this winter.

As things stand, the Red Sox have lefties Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett. From the right side, the Red Sox have Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. Bello would be the most likely of this group to be in the 2027 rotation, but there are question marks. If the Red Sox want to go out and add this winter, an old friend — who happens to be a righty — just became available. On Saturday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that Nick Pivetta's $14 million option with the San Diego Padres has been declined.

"The Padres declined the $14 million option on Nick Pivetta’s contract," Acee wrote. "He will be a free agent. Padres could sign him to a new deal. This was expected. There are questions about his elbow. Could still work out a deal that protects team if he is hurt/rewards Pivetta if he remains healthy."

Should Boston Pursue Nick Pivetta?

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta (27) looks on as he leaves the game during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pivetta spent four-plus seasons in Boston. He was acquired by Boston during the 2020 season and then was with the team all the way through the 2024 campaign. He was solid in Boston, but really blossomed right after he left. In his final season in Boston, Pivetta had a 4.14 ERA in 27 appearances. In his first season in San Diego in 2025, Pivetta had a 2.87 ERA in 31 starts for the Padres.

In 2026, Pivetta dealt with injuries, but had a 2.86 ERA in eight starts. He made two playoff starts as well and had a 3.52 ERA. If healthy, Pivetta would be an electric option to bring back to town. Boston loved Pivetta for his fiery antics on the mound. He became a fast fan favorite. Now, he's coming off an injury-filled season, so it would be a surprise to see him cash in with a deal out of Boston's budget after the Padres declined his option.

The idea of pursuing a reunion is fully contingent on how Boston views this rotation. Will the Red Sox roll with the four lefties and just one righty? If so, is Bello the guy? If not, then you go get someone. Or, could we perhaps see a trade this offseason with one of the lefties, like Bennett? If so, Boston would absolutely need another starter.

Regardless, Boston should at least see what the price would be. Pivetta could help.