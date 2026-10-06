Bryce Harper Growing Trade Buzz Needs to Have Red Sox's Attention

The offseason is still very young, but the Boston Red Sox should already be thinking about their next big splash.

It's no secret that offense is the biggest necessity for the Red Sox this winter. Boston finished the regular season with the 26th-most home runs in the league with 163. It's important to note that even if the Red Sox didn't do anything crazy this winter, they are in a better position now than they were at the beginning of the 2026 season, depending on health. If the Red Sox could have Roman Anthony, Trevor Story, Curtis Mead and Adley Rutschman healthy throughout the 2027 season, that's already enough to believe they will have more slug than in 2026. Still, if the right move comes around, Boston should look to add.

While breaking down the Philadelphia Phillies' struggles The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal recently floated the Red Sox as a hypothetical team to watch if Bryce Harper were shopped — and willing to waive his no-trade clause. That's certainly no guarantee. But on Tuesday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale threw more fuel on the fire on the idea of the Phillies shopping guys this winter, including potentially Harper while joining 97.5 The Fanatic.

"I think they'll shop guys and I think they'll put guys out there," Nightengale said. "Bryce Harper, throwing Trea Turner out there. Not sure if they'd put Kyle Schwarber out there [because of] how much he means to that clubhouse and stuff."

When asked who would be more likely to be moved, Nightengale said Harper.

"You'd think probably Harper in the sense that Turner doesn't have that value," Nightengale continued. "You'd have to eat a lot of that contract to move him. Harper's contract is very reasonable."

Bob Nightengale Says The Phillies Will Shop Guys This Offseason & Bryce Harper Could Be More Likely To Depart Than Trea Turner 👀 | #RingTheBell



📸: Bill Streicher, Lucas Peltier, and Eric Hartline-Imagn Images pic.twitter.com/yCajGhTxTa — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) October 6, 2026

Boston Should Call Philadelphia

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryce Harper (3) stands on second base against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Harper were to become available, he's the type of guy you go get if you're Craig Breslow and the Red Sox's front office. We already made the case for Boston target Harper after Rosenthal talked about the possibility of him being available. The more that the buzz grows, the more it would make sense for Boston to make a call.

Again, it's important to note that it's very early in the offseason. Playoff games are still being played and will be over the next few weeks. We're at a point in the Major League Baseball calendar in which there are always overreactions. The Phillies got bounced early, just like the Red Sox, so these could just be hot takes. But now two prominent insiders have mentioned Harper's name and Boston should be paying attention.

In 2026, Harper slashed .269/.380/.485 with an .865 OPS, 29 home runs, 87 RBIs, a league-leading 107 walks, 32 doubles and 93 runs scored. Imagine that production out of Boston's designated hitter spot? Back in June, there was some buzz from The Athletic's Jim Bowden about how the Phillies wanted an impact outfielder. While talking about fits, Bowden mentioned Jarren Duran.

Duran's future is up in the air, despite two more seasons of team control. What if the Red Sox could package him along with prospects or some pitching to get Philadelphia's attention? Again, at this point this is speculation. But if Harper actually becomes available — and would be willing to come to Boston — he's the guy you target as a final missing piece. He hasn't won a title yet in his career, but he has played in 60 playoff games and has accomplished pretty much everything you can on a baseball field and is still just 33 years old.

Having Harper as a veteran along with the likes of Willson Contreras and Story would arguably be great for the clubhouse, especially with all of the young guys in the organization. Boston is right on the doorstep of really contending. Getting someone as good as Harper would put them over the top. If the Phillies are actually willing to shop him, Boston needs to be first in line.