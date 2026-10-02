Bryce Harper to Red Sox? Boston Floated for 2-Time MVP if Phillies Blow It Up

It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox need more power. It was the case a year ago and still is now.

Between now and when the collective bargaining agreement expires after the World Series, there's going to be a lot of chatter about which players could help Boston in the future. On Friday, we floated the possibility of outfielder Seiya Suzuki making sense as a fit. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal threw out an even more intriguing name on Friday. While sharing a column about the Philadelphia Phillies' struggles and early knockout, Rosenthal talked about the possibility of Philadelphia trading someone like Bryce Harper or Kyle Schwarber. Interestingly, the Red Sox were one of the teams Rosenthal floated.

"Since joining the Phillies, he and his wife, Kayla, have become the parents of four children," Rosenthal wrote. "Convincing him to leave would not be easy. For Harper to join, say, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox or in a long shot, the Athletics, who will play one more season in West Sacramento before moving to his hometown of Las Vegas in 2028, he likely would require a contract extension. Interested teams could view Harper as either a first baseman or right fielder."

Could Bryce Harper Actually Fit Boston?

Sep 27, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his home run during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoa. This is a two-time Most Valuable Player we're talking about and one of the most respected insiders in the game. Now, it's important to note that Rosenthal didn't report interest or a move to come, but while talking about the possibility of the Phillies making changes, he mentioned Boston. That in itself is interesting.

Let's think about Harper for a second. This is a guy you want on your team. He's a two-time MVP, nine-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner and has 60 games of playoff experience under his belt. He's a .271 playoff hitter with 18 home runs and 36 RBIs. Plus, he could play in the outfield, at first base or even as a designated hitter.

If the Phillies are willing to listen, this is a guy who should absolutely be at the top of Boston's wish list, regardless of position. It's important to note that Harper has a no-trade clause. If he were willing to waive it, he has five years left on his deal.

It's important to note that this shouldn't be considered a likely idea at all at this time. But again, he'd be a perfect addition. He crushed 29 homers, drove in 87 runs and slashed .269/.380/.485 in 162 games played in 2026. Harper is a leader who has been around the block. All that he is missing is a championship. He's done everything else.

Imagine a lineup like this for Opening Day:

Roman Anthony, LF Adley Rutschman, C Willson Contreras, 1B Bryce Harper, DH Ceddanne Rafaela, CF Wilyer Abreu, RF Franklin Arias, SS Trevor Story, 2B Caleb Durbin, 3B

That's a World Series lineup.

Right now, it's a pipe dream. But if the Phillies blow it up this offseason and Harper is available, he's the guy you go get and figure it out afterward.