Red Sox Top Prospect Is Shining; Should Boston Consider Call-Up Soon?
The Boston Red Sox have an up-and-down start to the 2024 season, to say the least.
Boston is 14-12 on the young season and is in third place in the American League East. The Red Sox have a lot of potential but injuries have completely ravaged the roster. Boston's starting rotation has been arguably the best in baseball, but injuries and offensive struggles have hurt the club.
The Red Sox have surprised people and have shown a level of grit so far this season. Boston realistically could compete for a playoff spot this season, but they will need reinforcements in order to do that.
While this is the case, Boston will be without the services of starting shortstop Trevor Story for the rest of the season. Ceddanne Rafaela has taken over the spot and has done a good job, but the Red Sox have another option if they decide.
Top prospect Marcelo Mayer isn't too far away from the big leagues. He missed a lot of the 2023 season due to an injury, but is healthy and impressing now with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs.
Mayer has appeared in 14 games so far this season and has clubbed two home runs, driven in eight runs, hit five doubles, and is slashing .317/.344/.500. He now is 21 years old and it wouldn't be surprising to see him in Boston this season if he can stay healthy.
The young shortstop could help improve the Red Sox's offense while also adding a little more pop to the lineup. Because he missed most of the 2023 season, Boston likely won't rush him to the big leagues but if he can continue to shine, he may force the club's hand.
Mayer likely will be the Red Sox's shortstop of the future and he is showing this season why he is one of the top prospects in baseball. Boston likely would prefer to bring him up late in the summer, but if he can continue to play at this rate, maybe he could expedite the process.
