Casey Legumina Ready to Take Next Step After Reds Called Him Up From Triple-A Louisville
The Cincinnati Reds recalled Casey Legumina from Triple-A while Frankie Montas’ arm heals. Montas was hit by a line drive on Sunday and was placed on the 15-day disabled list.
Legumina shouldn’t be a high leverage relief pitcher, but he has shown some growth in Louisville this year.
Last year, Legumina got a cup of coffee in the Reds bullpen. He allowed 11 total runs, eight earned, in 12 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 hitters while walking nine. Not a very inspiring performance, but he has shown growth this year and had some interesting underlying numbers in his small sample size last year.
Legumina has pitched 10 innings in six appearances with 11 strikeouts and one walk this season in Triple-A Louisville. That kind of ratio could serve him well now that he is back in the big leagues. His ratio wasn’t that great last year, but he did have some numbers that pointed to him being a serviceable pitcher.
He limited hard contact in his short stint in 2023. Hitters had an average exit velocity against him of 85 MPH. League average for that stat is 88 MPH. Legumina also limited opposing hitter’s barrels, hard hit percentage, and launch angle all below league average. If he can combine his strikeout to walk rate in Louisville with that kind of weak contact, he could be a valuable middle-innings guy for the Reds.
Chances are he won’t be in Cincinnati for long, but they could be productive innings that help him build a foundation for the future.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies
Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings
Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win
Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals
Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals
Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast