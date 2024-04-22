Inside The Reds

Casey Legumina Ready to Take Next Step After Reds Called Him Up From Triple-A Louisville

Legumina gets another shot after an uninspiring big league stint last season.

Jeff Carr

Jun 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Casey Legumina (65) pitches
Jun 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Casey Legumina (65) pitches / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds recalled Casey Legumina from Triple-A while Frankie Montas’ arm heals. Montas was hit by a line drive on Sunday and was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

Legumina shouldn’t be a high leverage relief pitcher, but he has shown some growth in Louisville this year.

Last year, Legumina got a cup of coffee in the Reds bullpen. He allowed 11 total runs, eight earned, in 12 2/3 innings. He struck out 11 hitters while walking nine. Not a very inspiring performance, but he has shown growth this year and had some interesting underlying numbers in his small sample size last year.

Legumina has pitched 10 innings in six appearances with 11 strikeouts and one walk this season in Triple-A Louisville. That kind of ratio could serve him well now that he is back in the big leagues. His ratio wasn’t that great last year, but he did have some numbers that pointed to him being a serviceable pitcher.

He limited hard contact in his short stint in 2023. Hitters had an average exit velocity against him of 85 MPH. League average for that stat is 88 MPH. Legumina also limited opposing hitter’s barrels, hard hit percentage, and launch angle all below league average. If he can combine his strikeout to walk rate in Louisville with that kind of weak contact, he could be a valuable middle-innings guy for the Reds.

Chances are he won’t be in Cincinnati for long, but they could be productive innings that help him build a foundation for the future.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 