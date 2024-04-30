Cincinnati Reds Beat San Diego Padres 5-2 Behind Nick Lodolo's Stellar Performance
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Monday night.
Nick Lodolo got the start for the Reds, allowing just one hit and one run in seven innings. He had 11 strikeouts and two walks. This was the best start from any Reds starter this season.
Jurickson Pofar hit a home run off Lodolo. That was one of two runs San Diego scored.
Elly De La Cruz hit a towering home run in the first inning. Santiago Espinal continued to stay hot, finishing with two RBI.
The Reds entered the ninth inning with a 4-1 lead. Both teams scored a run in the ninth and Cincinnati improved to 2-2 on this road trip. They're 16-13 on the season.
They take on the Padres again at 9:40 pm ET on Tuesday night.
