Cincinnati Reds Top Performers From 5-2 Win Over San Diego Padres

The Reds are 16-13 following Monday night's win.

Apr 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and center
Apr 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) and center / Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
The Reds beat the Padres 5-2 on Monday night. They improve to 16-13 on the season. Here are our top performers from the win:

Nick Lodolo

Lodolo dominated the Padres. He put up the best start of the season so far, pitching seven innings, allowing just one run and one hit. He had 11 strikeouts and issued two walks. Don't look now, but Lodolo is emerging as the Reds' ace.

Elly De La Cruz

De La Cruz finished 1-for-4, but he got the scoring started with a towering 443-foot home run in the first inning. The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting players in baseball. Watch the homer here.

Santiago Espinal

Espinal continues to stay hot. He went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Monday night. After a slow start to the season, he's showing everyone how reliable he can be.

Jeimer Candelario and Will Benson

Candelario had a multi-hit game with one run and one strikeout. Benson had the exact same stat line.

Benson and Candelario were the only Reds players with multiple hits on Monday night.

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 