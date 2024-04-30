Cincinnati Reds Top Performers From 5-2 Win Over San Diego Padres
The Reds beat the Padres 5-2 on Monday night. They improve to 16-13 on the season. Here are our top performers from the win:
Nick Lodolo
Lodolo dominated the Padres. He put up the best start of the season so far, pitching seven innings, allowing just one run and one hit. He had 11 strikeouts and issued two walks. Don't look now, but Lodolo is emerging as the Reds' ace.
Elly De La Cruz
De La Cruz finished 1-for-4, but he got the scoring started with a towering 443-foot home run in the first inning. The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting players in baseball. Watch the homer here.
Santiago Espinal
Espinal continues to stay hot. He went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Monday night. After a slow start to the season, he's showing everyone how reliable he can be.
Jeimer Candelario and Will Benson
Candelario had a multi-hit game with one run and one strikeout. Benson had the exact same stat line.
Benson and Candelario were the only Reds players with multiple hits on Monday night.
