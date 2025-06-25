A Reds Win Tonight Against the Yankees Wouldn't Just Complete a Sweep, It Would Make History
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds are one victory away from a sweep of the New York Yankees that would be historic.
It’s not the sweep itself that would make history. The Reds did the same thing last year in New York.
But when you combine the two sweeps for a six-game stretch, it would be tied for the Yankees' longest losing streak against a National League team in franchise history.
And it would be tied for the Reds’ third-longest winning streak against an American League team.
The Reds had a nine-game winning streak against the Houston Astros from 2019-24, and they have an active eight-game streak against the Los Angeles Angels that began in 2019.
A sixth-consecutive win against the Yankees would tie the Reds’ six-game streak against the Rays from 2003-05.
For the Yankees, the only time they’ve lost six in a row to a National League team was against the crosstown Mets from 2013-14.
If the Reds extend the run to six games, it will be just three shy of the longest losing streak the Yankees have had against any team in the last 30 seasons.
They lost nine in a row to the Boston Red Sox in 2009 and eight straight to their rivals in 2020-21.
In case you’re wondering, the Reds’ longest ever winning streak against a single team is 17 against the Philadelphia Phillies, with each game occurring in the 1961 season.
They also had a 15-game streak against the Phillies in 1939, which is tied for second longest with a 15-game run against the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1956-57.
And the Reds had a 14-game streak against the Phillies from 1922-23.