Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Defeat Miami Marlins 7-4
The Cincinnati Reds (46-49) beat the Miami Marlins (32-62) 7-4 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Seven Runs in Three Innings
The Reds' offense started the game on fire, with all seven runs coming in the first three innings. Jonathan India started it off with a leadoff home run, his eighth home run of the season. Two batters later, Jeimer Candelario hit a solo shot of his own, his 15th of the season.
In the second, Will Benson roped a double down the right field line that scored Rece Hinds to give the Reds a 3-0 lead.
In the third after a walk, a single, and a hit by pitch, Hinds continued his blazing start to his Major League career with a grand slam over the right-center field wall. It was his third home run of the season and he has eight runs batted in in his first five games as a Red.
Carson Spiers Solid Start
Carson Spiers struck out the first six batters he faced. He tossed five innings, allowed three runs, and struck out a career-high nine batters. All three runs came on a three-run home run in the fourth inning by Jesus Sanchez. Spiers is now 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA on the season.
Up Next
The Reds and Marlins will face off in game two of the series at 7:10 ET on Saturday afternoon.
News and Notes
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 12 straight games.
- Rece Hinds has a five-game hit streak to begin his career.
- Jonathan India is now second all-time in leadoff home runs by a Cincinnati Red.
- Elly De La Cruz had three hits and stole his 46th bag of the season.
- Nick Martinez pitched three scoreless innings in relief.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast