Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Defeat Miami Marlins 7-4

The Reds have won four of their last five games.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Rece Hinds (77) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 8, 2024. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 6-0.
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Rece Hinds (77) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 8, 2024. The Reds won the opening game of the series, 6-0. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (46-49) beat the Miami Marlins (32-62) 7-4 on Friday night at Great American Ball Park.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Seven Runs in Three Innings

The Reds' offense started the game on fire, with all seven runs coming in the first three innings. Jonathan India started it off with a leadoff home run, his eighth home run of the season. Two batters later, Jeimer Candelario hit a solo shot of his own, his 15th of the season.

In the second, Will Benson roped a double down the right field line that scored Rece Hinds to give the Reds a 3-0 lead.

In the third after a walk, a single, and a hit by pitch, Hinds continued his blazing start to his Major League career with a grand slam over the right-center field wall. It was his third home run of the season and he has eight runs batted in in his first five games as a Red.

Carson Spiers Solid Start

Carson Spiers struck out the first six batters he faced. He tossed five innings, allowed three runs, and struck out a career-high nine batters. All three runs came on a three-run home run in the fourth inning by Jesus Sanchez. Spiers is now 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA on the season.

Up Next

The Reds and Marlins will face off in game two of the series at 7:10 ET on Saturday afternoon.

News and Notes

  • Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 12 straight games.
  • Rece Hinds has a five-game hit streak to begin his career.
  • Jonathan India is now second all-time in leadoff home runs by a Cincinnati Red.
  • Elly De La Cruz had three hits and stole his 46th bag of the season.
  • Nick Martinez pitched three scoreless innings in relief.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis