Series Finale Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Sweep Miami Marlins

The Reds will look to sweep the Marlins in the final game before the All-Star break.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 2, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
/ Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds will look to sweep the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in the final game before the All-Star break.

The Reds will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo. Lodolo is 8-3 with a 3.30 ERA on the season. He is coming off a rough outing against the Colorado Rockies where he gave up four runs over 3 2/3 innings. He was cruising right along before a 40-minute rain delay. The Reds are 10-3 in games started by Lodolo.

Trevor Rogers will start for the Marlins. He is 1-9 on the season with a 4.82 ERA. His last time out, he gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched while striking out six. The Marlins are 3-15 in games started by Rogers.

The series finale will start at 1:40 ET on Sunday afternoon.

News and Notes

