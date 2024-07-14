Series Finale Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Sweep Miami Marlins
The Cincinnati Reds will look to sweep the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon in the final game before the All-Star break.
The Reds will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo. Lodolo is 8-3 with a 3.30 ERA on the season. He is coming off a rough outing against the Colorado Rockies where he gave up four runs over 3 2/3 innings. He was cruising right along before a 40-minute rain delay. The Reds are 10-3 in games started by Lodolo.
Trevor Rogers will start for the Marlins. He is 1-9 on the season with a 4.82 ERA. His last time out, he gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched while striking out six. The Marlins are 3-15 in games started by Rogers.
The series finale will start at 1:40 ET on Sunday afternoon.
News and Notes
- Spencer Steer has five home runs in his last 10 games.
- Rece Hinds is the first player in Major League history to have nine extra-base hits in his first six games.
- Hinds has a six-game hit streak to begin his career.
- Jeimer Candelario has reached base safely in 13 straight games.
