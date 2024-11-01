Tyler Stephenson Could Be Cincinnati Reds Best Catcher Since Johnny Bench
The Cincinnati Reds got a solid season out of Tyler Stephenson in 2024. The kind of season that has Stephenson highly ranked on Reds all-time catchers.
His bounce back in 2024 was much needed. After a bad season in 2023, naysayers had a field day with Stephenson in the months leading up to the 2024 campaign. Some even said he wouldn’t finish the year with the team.
He proved his doubters wrong.
According to FanGraphs, Stephenson had a 3.0 WAR season. Compare that to 2023 when he racked up -0.7 WAR and the difference is amazing. It is clear he was still dealing with the aftermath of the broken collarbone he suffered in 2022.
With that year added on, Stephenson’s five years as the Reds backstop have him ranked very highly in the post-Johnny Bench era for Reds backstops. Really the conversation is between him and Eddie Taubensee for best Reds catcher since Bench.
Taubensee played seven years for the Reds and had an OPS+ pf 105. That is to say he was a 5% better than league average hitter. Stephenson also has a 105 OPS+ in his five seasons and that includes the slog that was 2023.
Stephenson’s rookie team control keeps him in Cincinnati for the next two seasons. Barring any contract extension (which should definitely happen), he will be with the Reds for a similar time frame as Taubensee. By then, I believe he will surpass Taubensee and be the Reds best catcher since Bench.
