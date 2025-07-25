Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 24, 2025

Sheng-En Lin with a great pitching performance. The DSL All-Stars with a great day.

Jun 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Rece Hinds (57) runs onto the field before the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
There were eight games scheduled to be played on Thursday. Chattanooga was suspended and Daytona is postponed. Here is how each team's top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (43-56) Won 4-2

  • Hector Rodriguez went 2-3 with a double, walk, stolen base and a RBI.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-3.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
  • Adam Plutko pitched five innings, allowed six hits, two runs, no walks and two strikeouts.
  • Buck Farmer pitched one inning, walked one and stuck out one. Earning a Save.
  • Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-3 with two strikeouts.
  • Blake Dunn went 1-2 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored.

Chattanooga Lookouts (Suspended Top 1st) Lookouts Lead 3-0

Dayton Dragons (29-61) Won 7-4

  • Ryan McCrystal went 0-4 with a run scored in his High-A debut.
  • Victor Acosta went 0-5.
  • Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Jack Moss went 1-4 with a run scored.
  • Ariel Almonte went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
  • John Michael Faile went 2-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.

Daytona Tortugas (Game One) (42-49) Lost 7-4

  • Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a walk, RBI, and a run scored.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-2 with a walk and a RBI.
  • Drew Davies went 1-3 with a RBI.
  • Bernard Moon went 0-1 with a walk.
  • Esmith Pineda went 0-3
  • Cole Shoenwetter pitched two innings, allowed four runs and struck out one.

Daytona Tortugas (Game Two) Postponed

ACL Reds (25-35) Won 5-1

  • Sheng-En Lin pitched four innings, allowed one hit, one walk and struck out four.
  • Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored.
  • Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
  • Ichiro Cano went 1-2 with a triple, a RBI, two walks and a run scored.

DSL Reds (19-17) Won 7-5

  • Pablo Nuñez went 1-4 with a double.
  • Adolfo Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and a run scored.
  • Naibel Mariano went 1-4 with a run scored.
  • Ryjeteri Merite pitched three innings, three hits, two runs and three strikeouts.

DSL Rojos (17-18) Won 1-0

  • Iker Redona pitched three innings, allowed two hits, no runs with three strikeout. The 17 year old has allowed just one run in 19 and 1/3 innings pitched. His ERA is 0.47, batting average against is just .136 and has 27 strikeouts with just two walks.
  • Isaac Garcia went 1-3
  • Enry Torres went 0-1 with two walks.
  • Deinis Chourio went 1-1 with two walks and a stolen base.

