Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances from July 24, 2025
Sheng-En Lin with a great pitching performance. The DSL All-Stars with a great day.
There were eight games scheduled to be played on Thursday. Chattanooga was suspended and Daytona is postponed. Here is how each team's top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (43-56) Won 4-2
- Hector Rodriguez went 2-3 with a double, walk, stolen base and a RBI.
- Sal Stewart went 1-3.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4 with two strikeouts.
- Adam Plutko pitched five innings, allowed six hits, two runs, no walks and two strikeouts.
- Buck Farmer pitched one inning, walked one and stuck out one. Earning a Save.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 0-3 with two strikeouts.
- Blake Dunn went 1-2 with a walk, stolen base and two runs scored.
Chattanooga Lookouts (Suspended Top 1st) Lookouts Lead 3-0
Dayton Dragons (29-61) Won 7-4
- Ryan McCrystal went 0-4 with a run scored in his High-A debut.
- Victor Acosta went 0-5.
- Carlos Sanchez went 0-2 with two walks.
- Jack Moss went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Ariel Almonte went 2-4 with a double, RBI and a run scored.
- John Michael Faile went 2-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored.
Daytona Tortugas (Game One) (42-49) Lost 7-4
- Alfredo Duno went 1-2 with a walk, RBI, and a run scored.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-2 with a walk and a RBI.
- Drew Davies went 1-3 with a RBI.
- Bernard Moon went 0-1 with a walk.
- Esmith Pineda went 0-3
- Cole Shoenwetter pitched two innings, allowed four runs and struck out one.
Daytona Tortugas (Game Two) Postponed
ACL Reds (25-35) Won 5-1
- Sheng-En Lin pitched four innings, allowed one hit, one walk and struck out four.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored.
- Arnaldo Lantigua went 0-3 with a walk and a run scored.
- Ichiro Cano went 1-2 with a triple, a RBI, two walks and a run scored.
DSL Reds (19-17) Won 7-5
- Pablo Nuñez went 1-4 with a double.
- Adolfo Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Naibel Mariano went 1-4 with a run scored.
- Ryjeteri Merite pitched three innings, three hits, two runs and three strikeouts.
DSL Rojos (17-18) Won 1-0
- Iker Redona pitched three innings, allowed two hits, no runs with three strikeout. The 17 year old has allowed just one run in 19 and 1/3 innings pitched. His ERA is 0.47, batting average against is just .136 and has 27 strikeouts with just two walks.
- Isaac Garcia went 1-3
- Enry Torres went 0-1 with two walks.
- Deinis Chourio went 1-1 with two walks and a stolen base.
