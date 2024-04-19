Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Can Be An All-Star This Season
Elly De La Cruz is the Cincinnati Reds’ biggest star. He is showing it more and more frequently on the diamond as the season goes along. His power at the plate has stood out so far this season.
Through 18 games, he is in the top 10% for average exit velocity at 92.8 MPH, maximum exit velocity at 112.3, hard-hit percentage (balls hit 95+ MPH) at 52.5%, and the ratio of hits to barrels at 17.5%.
In fact, De La Cruz’s offseason training partner, Juan Soto, has a barrel percentage of 19.7%.
He’s also begun to make progress with laying off the bad stuff. Last year he chased 32% of the pitches he saw. While it’s not a huge jump, he’s only chasing 31% so far this season.
If De La Cruz can combine his power with some improved plate discipline, then his path from Reds star to MLB star will happen quickly.
Cincinnati is hoping De La Cruz continues to progress starting with Friday night's game against the Angels.
