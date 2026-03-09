Cincinnati Reds Partner With Fox to Air 10 Games for Free

The Cincinnati Reds, along with Gray Media and WXIX Fox 19 have agreed to a partnership to broadcast a 10 regular season games on air for free.

"Under the two-year agreement, Gray Media will simulcast 10 regular-season games per season, including Reds Opening Day on March 26, making the broadcasts available to fans on Gray-owned television stations in Cincinnati, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, and throughout Reds Country in seven states," the Reds said.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Below are the 10 games that will be simulcast under the new agreement.

Thursday, March 26 – Reds vs. Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs. Boston Red Sox (4:10 p.m.) Monday, April 20 – Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (6:40 p.m.) Monday, May 4 – Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Chicago Cubs (7:40 p.m.) Monday, May 18 – Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 p.m.) Monday, June 1 – Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs. Kansas City Royals (7:10 p.m.) Monday, June 8 – Reds at San Diego Padres (9:40 p.m.)

– Reds at San Diego Padres (9:40 p.m.) Monday, June 15 – Reds vs New York Mets (7:10 p.m.)

– Reds vs New York Mets (7:10 p.m.) Monday, July 20 – Reds at Seattle Mariners (9:40 p.m.)

– Reds at Seattle Mariners (9:40 p.m.) Monday, Aug. 31 – Reds vs. San Diego Padres (6:40 p.m.)

– Reds vs. San Diego Padres (6:40 p.m.) Monday, Sept. 14 – Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers (6:40 p.m.)

Where the Simulcast Games Will Be Available

Fans clap and cheer during a statue unveiling for former Cincinnati Reds sportscaster Marty Brennaman at Crosley Terrace, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The games can be seen on Gray Media stations in the following markets:

Ohio : Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo

: Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo Kentucky : Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville

: Bowling Green, Lexington, Louisville Indiana : Evansville, Ft. Wayne, South Bend

: Evansville, Ft. Wayne, South Bend West Virginia : Charleston-Huntington

: Charleston-Huntington Tennessee : Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis

: Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Memphis North Carolina : Charlotte

: Charlotte South Carolina: Greenville-Spartanburg

“Making Reds baseball available through over-the-air television is a win for our fans,” said Doug Healy, Reds Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “Our partnership with Gray Media provides fans in 17 communities throughout Reds Country another opportunity to experience the excitement of Reds baseball.”

The Reds kick off the 2026 season on March 26 at Great American Ball Park against the Boston Red Sox.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast