How to Watch: Cincinnati Reds Look to Rebound Against San Diego Padres
The Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Nick Lodolo will start for the Reds as they look to rebound after losing two of three to the Rangers over the weekend. Here's how you can watch and listen to the game:
- Gameday: Monday, April 29th, 2024
- Game Time: 9:40 pm ET
- Where: Petco Park (San Diego, California)
- Watch: Bally Sports Ohio, San Diego Padres (Watch), MLB TV, FuboTV
- Listen: WLW 700, KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860
