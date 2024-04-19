Jonathan India Might be Struggling, But There Are Signs That a Breakout is Coming
The Cincinnati Reds lead-off hitter has had a low batting average through the first 18 games of the season. Is Jonathan India a candidate to be moved down in the betting order?
There are actually signs that he’s poised for a breakout.
India’s .159 batting average and .222 slugging would seem to point to a guy who is overmatched at the plate, but let's take a closer look:
No player has swung at fewer pitches than India as his swing percentage is 32.1%, according to baseball reference. He is also putting pitches into play only 22.8% of the time. Then you figure in his batting average on balls in play of .213 (league average is .299) and it’s easy to see why his production is so low. He’s getting extremely unlucky.
He also is very patient, almost to a fault. It has led to walks and not swinging at bad pitches. He has one of the lowest chase rates in all of MLB. He also has a crazy high rate of strikes looking at 42.7%. All of this is to say he is laying a disciplined base at the plate and he is going to breakout soon.
When you combine his patience and his lack of luck with the pitches he hits into play, and then add in the fact Baseball Savant has his expected batting average at .280, India is ready to breakout. It could happen this weekend.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies
Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings
Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win
Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals
Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals
Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast