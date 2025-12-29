Reds Reveal New Jersey Numbers for Two Key Players in 2026
In this story:
The Reds have revealed new uniform numbers for two more players for the 2026 season. Recently, it was announced that Noelvi Marte is changing his number from 16 to 4, and Luis Mey is switching from 62 to 47.
It has been announced that Sal Stewart will have a new jersey number for the 2026 season. He will be wearing the number 27, switching from 43. Notable players who wore that number include Jake Fraley, Trevor Bauer, and Phillip Ervin.
Caleb Ferguson will wear number 46, according to MLB Jersey Numbers on 𝕏. Ferguson signed with the Reds on a one-year deal for a $4.5 million contract. Recent players to wear 46 include Ryan Vilade, Buck Farmer, Pedro Stroup, and Kevin Gausman.
Stewart had an incredible season in 2025, climbing from Double-A to the Major Leagues and becoming the Reds' number-one prospect. In the Minors, Stewart slashed a career-best .309/.383/.524. He had career highs in home runs (20), RBIs (80), doubles (34), and hits (135). He had a hit and a run scored in his first game with the Reds on Labor Day and transitioned to first base with minimal experience. He is considered to be a candidate for Rookie of the Year in 2026.
Ferguson split time between Pittsburgh and Seattle in 2025. The Columbus, Ohio native finished with a 5-4 record, 3.58 ERA, 2.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 1.16 WHIP in a career-high 70 games. In his career, he has posted a 3.66 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over seven seasons. He provides the Reds with much-needed depth in the bullpen and another left-handed option alongside Sam Moll.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan