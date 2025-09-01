Cincinnati Reds Are Promoting Top Prospect Ahead of Monday's Game
The Cincinnati Reds have officially promoted their number one prospect Sal Stewart to the Major League roster ahead of Monday's game versus the Toronto Blue Jays. MLB Network's Jon Morosi broke the news on Sunday Night.
The Reds officially made the move on Monday morning.
Stewart finished his Triple-A campaign slashing .315/.394/.629 with 10 home runs and 15 doubles in 38 games. In 80 games in Double-A, Stewart hit 10 home runs and 19 doubles in 80 games. The 21-year-old also excelled with the Louisville Bats, causing many fans to beg for his promotion, which has finally happened.
“Oh man, it means everything to me," Stewart told MiLB.com last week."I’ve been working my whole life for this, and it’s right in front of me. I see a lot of playoff appearances in the future, and I know what I can bring to the table. I am confident in what I do and who I am, and when that time comes, I’ll be ready to go out and play to win.”
Connor Joe was designated for assignment to clear a 40-man roster position for Stewart. The Reds are also adding pitcher Yosver Zulueta to the MLB roster as a part of the rosters expanding for September.
The Reds find themselves with a 69-68 record with 25 games left to play. They have lost five of their last six games and are still just four games back of a Wild Card spot. It is a lot of pressure to put on a player making their MLB debut, but the Reds are desperate for any boost in their lineup.
Stewart should be in the lineup on Monday with the Reds hoping to rally over the final month of the regular season. It's unclear where he'll play in the field, but he played first, second and third base in Triple-A.
UPDATE: Stewart is in the lineup on Monday. He's playing first base and hitting sixth.
Check out the Reds official announcement below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast