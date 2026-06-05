Nick Krall Reveals Where Things Stand on a Possible Sal Stewart Extension

Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart has gotten off to a fantastic start this season through 61 games. He's slashing .258/.351/.467 with 24 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases.

On Thursday, Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall was asked about a possible contract extension for Stewart.

“He could be in consideration,” Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “He’s been really good for us, but we have not had that discussion with him yet.”

Stewart also was asked about a possible extension and said he is absolutely open to it.

“I was open to it,” Stewart said of a long-term deal. “The Reds don’t feel like right now is the right time, which is 100 percent fine. I still have to prove to myself and prove to the league what I can do. I leave all of that up to my agent. I have him for a reason. I trust him. I trust his decision-making, as well.”

While many fans aren't thrilled with Krall's comments, there is certainly no reason to rush an extension for Stewart. The youngster is under team control through 2031. Early extensions are high-risk, high-reward. For instance, the Reds offered Matt McLain an extension ahead of the 2025 season and he declined it. With how bad McLain has been over the last two seasons, that extension, had it been accepted, would not have looked good at the moment.

What Could an Extension Look Like?

Jun 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) throws to first in attempt to get Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey (not pictured) out in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

What could a Sal Stewart extension possibly look like? Based on other deals that have happened, The Athletic's Jim Bowden came up with a projection.

"Approximate market value: eight years, $160 million," Bowden wrote. "Stewart has been the best rookie in the National League to start the year. ... He's special."

An extension between the Reds and Stewart certainly feels like something that could get done eventually. For now, though, there’s little reason for either side to rush the process, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the 2027 season and the next collective bargaining agreement.

Reds/Cardinals Series Preview

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) gestures after hitting a base hit in the second inning between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds head to St. Louis for a three-game series starting on Friday night. You can see the probables for all three games below:

Friday, June 5: Brady Singer vs. Kyle Leahy

Saturday, June 6: Nick Lodolo vs. Matthew Liberatore

Sunday, June 7: Rhett Lowder vs. Michael McGreevy

The Reds are 31-30 and currently in last place in the National League Central. The Cardinals are 32-28 and in third place. St. Louis has gone 3-7 in their last 10 games.