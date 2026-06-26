3 Cincinnati Reds Players Most Likely to be Traded

The Cincinnati Reds have been the worst team in Major League Baseball since the start of May. That is after starting the season 20-11. They now find themselves 37-42 and already 12 1/2 games back in the National League Central Division.

Since the Reds are already falling out of contention, here are three players who will most likely be dealt if Cincinnati decides to sell at the trade deadline.

Tyler Stephenson

Jun 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) throws to first base as he turns a double play during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Stephenson is a free agent after this season and it doesn't appear the Reds are going to re-sign him. If that is the case, they absolutely need to trade him. While Stephenson has struggled offensively this season, he's usually among the top half of the league in offensive performance among catchers.

In 62 games this season, he's slashing .212/.304/.344 with 13 extra-base hits.

Stephenson has added a whole new weapon to his game this season with the new ABS Challenge system. He is second in the entire league with 47 successful challenges. He's challenged 65 calls on the season and is sitting at a 72.3% success rate, which is near the top of the league.

There will be multiple suitors for Stephenson regardless of how he plays leading up to the deadline.

Brady Singer

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Like Stephenson, Singer is a free agent after this season. Starting pitching at the deadline is always in high demand. Just a couple of seasons ago, the Reds traded Frankie Montas to the Brewers for Jakob Junis and Joey Wiemer, and used Wiemer in the trade to acquire Singer later that offseason. Montas had an ERA over five when the Reds traded him.

Teams are always willing to overpay for starting pitchers at the deadline and there is no question the Reds should take advantage of that and trade Singer.

In fact, if possible, the Reds should try to trade him as soon as they can. Brady Singer has dramatically increased his value over the last month, posting a 1.64 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts over 22 innings in four June starts while holding opponents to a .188 batting average. If Cincinnati ultimately decides to sell, there may not be a better time to capitalize on his value than right now.

Nathaniel Lowe

Jun 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) breaks his bat on a swing during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Reds brought in Nathaniel Lowe on a minor league deal in Spring Training. He performed so well that he not only made the team, but has been in the lineup almost every day against right-handed pitching.

Lowe is slashing .256/.350/.477 with 20 extra-base hits in 62 games for the Reds this season. Lowe would also be a rental as he's on a one-year deal, but the Reds should definitely try to acquire some minor league talent for the veteran.

It's never fun to talk about selling, but that is the reality of the situation at the moment. The Reds need more talent and selling at the deadline is one way to acquire that talent.