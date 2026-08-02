5 Reds Prospects Earn Major Recognition After Breakout Season

The Cincinnati Reds may have a weaker farm system, ranking 25th in Baseball America's latest ranking, but they had several top prospects contribute to the team's Complex League team advancing to the Arizona Complex League championship series. According to multiple MiLB.com writers, the Reds had five players make their All-Complex League All-Star team: Jesus Colina, Aaron Watson, Jirvin Morillo, Iker Redona, and Steele Hall.

Steele Hall Has Been Every Bit As Advertised

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of the ballpark as the sun sets after the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds selected Steele Hall with their first-round selection in the 2025 draft; he was just 17 years old at the time. He made his professional debut this season, and he answered many questions that were asked about his game.

"While Hall’s swing can get a little long at times in games," MLB Pipeline wrote about Hall, "he’s shown in batting practice that he has the ability to be quick to the ball and to drive it gap-to-gap. He’s a free swinger who will need to refine his approach, particularly in terms of recognizing secondary stuff.

The power arrived in his first season. He slashed .288/.387/.504 with 10 home runs, 18 doubles, and his speed was on display with one of his home runs being an inside-the-park home run, two triples, and 25 stolen bases.

Hall was promoted at the conclusion of the ACL season to Single-A Daytona, where he went 1-2 with three walks, two RBIs, and a stolen base in his second game.

Jirvin Morillo is Ascending Through The Prospect Rankings

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of the ballpark as the sun sets after the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morillo debuted this season as the Reds' 29th-ranked prospect. He is now ranked eighth. This season, he slashed .321/.449/.652 with 13 home runs, 13 doubles, five triples, and 53 RBI. He was promoted at the conclusion of the ACL season.

Morillo has more work to do behind the dish with maybe an average arm and more rudimentary receiving skills," MLB Pipeline wrote. "The Reds love the intangibles and leadership qualities he possesses, including improving his English and showing up in Arizona early to get to work for the season ahead. There might come a time when they’ll want to move him from behind the plate so his bat can advance, but that decision isn’t coming any time soon."

With Morillo's ascendance, the Reds now have two catchers in the top 10 of the farm system. He signed with the Reds in 2024 as an international free agent, one season after signing number-one prospect Alfredo Duno.

Promising Pitchers Shine in the ACL

Fans react to a Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer hitting a double at Great American Ball Park during the Cincinnati Red’s Pete Rose night at the ballpark on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Aaron Watson was the Reds' second-round pick in 2025. They signed him after luring him away from attending the University of Florida. The team limited his innings this season, pitching in just 27 2/3 innings in the ACL. He went 3-2 with a 3.58 ERA, with 36 strikeouts and seven walks. He was promoted at the conclusion of the ACL season.

Iker Redona has showcased elite command ever since signing with the Reds. In his first season with the organization in 2025, he was a Dominican Summer League All-Star and went 1-1 with a 0.86 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP. He struck out 42 and walked just three. In his stateside debut in the ACL, he went 2-2 with a 2.68 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. He struck out 64 and walked just seven. He had a game on July 14 where he struck out 11 in four innings; only one of his recorded outs was from a ball put in play. He was promoted at the end of the ACL season.

Jesus Colina pitched in his second ACL campaign after spending three years in the DSL. He improved mightily over his 2025 season's 8.53 ERA. The 21-year-old went 2-1 with a 2.16 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP. He struck out 35 with seven walks. He was promoted at the end of the ACL season.