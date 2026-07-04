Alfredo Duno's First Double-A Home Run Highlights Huge Day For Cincinnati Reds Farm System on Friday
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The Cincinnati Reds had multiple promising prospects receive promotions over the last week, lead by number-one prospect Alfredo Duno being promoted to Double-A.
Alfredo Duno Is A Special Talent
On Friday, Duno hit his first home run at the Double-A level. Duno, along with Kien Vu, Carlos Sanchez, Carter Graham, and Jose Montero, were all promoted from High-A Dayton on Tuesday after the end of the first half of the season, as the minor leagues wrapped up.
Duno went 2-4 with a home run and a double. Yerlin Confidan went 2-4 and hit his first Double-A home run, a three-run home run. Cam Collier went 1-3 with a walk. Ruben Ibarra went 1-4 with an RBI. Leo Balcazar went 2-3 with an RBI and a walk. Kevin Abel struggled on the mound. He pitched just two innings with eight hits, four walks, seven earned runs, and three strikeouts. Chattanooga lost by a touchdown, 14-7.
Jose Acuna Was Lights Out After Rough Start to Triple-A Debut
Acuna was acquired in 2022 alongside Reds' number-five prospect Hector Rodriguez in the trade that sent Tyler Naquin to the New York Mets. That trade is working out well in the Reds' favor, with both prospects playing well and at the Triple-A level in 2026.
In the first inning, Acuna walked the first two batters he faced, then allowed a double to score a run. After that, he did not allow a run or another hit across six innings. He did walk six batters, but overall, he pitched well in his debut outing with Triple-A Louisville. His final line is six innings, one hit, one earned run, six walks, and four strikeouts.
Rodriguez continues to hit the ball well after a strong June. He went 2-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Carlos Jorge, another prospect that was promoted this week, went 1-4 and is batting .313 since reaching Triple-A and is hitting in the leadoff spot. Jorge transitioned to the outfield two years ago and is considered one of the best outfielders in the Reds organization. Sam Haggerty went 1-4, Michael Chavis went 1-4, Austin Hendrick went 1-3, PJ Higgins went 1-3, and Dane Leonard went 1-3. Louisville defeated Columbus 3-1.
Tyson Lewis' Bat Leads Dayton To 6-3 Win Over Lansing
Lewis was promoted to High-A from Low-A Daytona and hit his first home run with Dayton on Friday. He lined a ball 108 miles per hour off the pavilion in left-center field, 421 feet. He went 1-4. Lewis struggled for the first part of the season and spent some time on the injured list with Daytona. He is the Reds' fourth-ranked prospect and is in his second professional season after being drafted in the second round in 2024 out of high school.
The 20-year-old has a ton of upside. He is graded as a 55 power bat with 60-grade speed and a 55-grade arm. If Lewis can begin to limit his chase rate and improve more defensively, he has the potential to be an elite talent.
Kyle McCoy continues to shine on the mound. He pitched five innings with two hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. The 22-year-old was drafted out of Maryland in 2025 with a 2.52 ERA and hasn't allowed more than two runs in a game since May 29.
Ke'Bryan Hayes made a rehab start with the Dragons on Friday. He went 1-3. Hayes has been on the injured list since May 22 with a back injury. Marcus Smith went 2-4 with a home run. Peyton Stovall went 1-4 with a walk. Mason Neville went 0-2 with two strikeouts. Jacob Friend went 1-4 with a home run. Ryan McCrystal went 2-4 with a double and two RBI.
Eider Gutierrez Is A Player To Watch In The DSL
The DSL Reds split their doubleheader versus the DSL Orioles on Black Friday, but Gutierrez continues to be a special talent in the Dominican Summer League. The 17-year-old has reached base in all but two games this season and has eight multi-hit games. He's slashing .420/.517/.652 and is slashing .519/.533/.704 since moving to the DSL Reds from the Rojos. Defensively, he plays all outfield spots, has no errors, and has six outfield assists. He was signed during the opening of the 2026 international signing period, which saw Angel Nunez as the headlining signee.
Gutierrez went 3-8 across both games with five RBIs. Angel Salio went 2-5 with a two-run home run in their win. Enry Torres went 2-2 with an RBI and a walk in their loss.
Around Reds MiLB
The Daytona Tortugas fell to Bradenton 5-3 on Friday. Bernard Moon went 1-2 with a double and a walk, Drew Davies went 1-2 with an RBI, Jalen Hairston went 2-4 with a double and an RBI, and Ty Doucette went 1-3 with a walk. Sheng-En Lin pitched five innings with five hits, no walks, no runs, and eight strikeouts. Lin has struggled with command this season; this is his third outing that where he did not issue a walk.
The DSL Rojos lost to the DSL Brewers 15-7. Gilventon Josephina went 2-5, Ronny Felix went 2-3 with two walks, Wellmir Lara went 1-2 with an RBI and three walks, and Nishentel Meyers went 2-3 with a grand slam and a walk. Luis Delgado pitched four innings with one hit, one walk, and three strikeouts. His ERA on the season is at 1.80.
The ACL Reds lose to the ACL Dodgers 7-6. Steele Hall went 1-4 with a double and two RBIs, Eli Pitts went 1-3 with a walk and an RBI, Yojanser Calzado went 1-3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Calzado is batting .352 with an .819 OPS. Adolfo Sanchez went 0-1 with two walks and a stolen base.
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Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan