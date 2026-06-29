Report: Cincinnati Reds Promoting Top Prospect and 4 Others

Cincinnati Reds top prospect Alfredo Duno is being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, according to Chase Ford.

In 64 games with High-A Dayton, Duno slashed .257/.379/.510 with 29 extra-base hits, including 16 home runs.

"One of the top overall prospects in the 2023 international class and the second-highest ranked catcher, Duno got $3.1 million from the Reds when the signing period opened that January," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He raised the excitement bar, especially offensively, by raking in the Dominican Summer League. The Reds thought he was advanced enough to push him to full-season ball in 2024, but he never really got to show what he could do, playing just 32 games because of a broken rib."

"He returned to Daytona in 2025 and helped cement his place among catching prospects by leading the Florida State League in homers, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. He also hit four homers in a three-game span in the Arizona Fall League to cap things off."

Duno's bat is well ahead of his defense, but the Reds feel good enough about him to push him to the next level.

4 Other Prospects Promoted

Kien Vu

Daytona Tortugas’ Kien Vu (37) catches the ball in the outfield and gets an out during the game against Lakeland Flying Tigers ,Sunday, Sept.14, 2025 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach. | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kien Vu will be joining Duno in Chattanooga.

Vu was drafted in the 9th round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona State University. In 71 games with the Dragons, Vu has slashed .266/.401/.504 with 31 extra-base hits and 26 stolen bases.

Carlos Sanchez

Carlos Sanchez is also being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. Sanchez has been one of the most surprising stories of the season. In 71 games, Sanchez is slashing .308/.404/.502 with 31 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases.

Carter Graham

Graham will be joining them in Chattanooga as well. He is on the older side for a prospect in High-A, turning 25 shortly, but he's had a breakout season offensively. Graham is slashing .323/.451/.616 with 33 extra-base hits, including 17 home runs in 65 games with the Dragons. It will be interesting to watch Graham in Double-A and see if he can continue to rake.

Jose Montero

Jose Montero will be joining the other four in Double-A Chattanooga. Montero isn't a prospect that gets talked about much, but he's had a solid season and is still just 22 years old. Montero has split his time between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga and has an ERA of 5.04 over 15 games and 14 starts.

Montero has been with the Reds' organization since 2022.