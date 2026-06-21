Andrew Abbott's Turnaround Couldn't Come at a Better Time for the Reds

Andrew Abbott's start to the 2026 season was not what he nor the Cincinnati Reds had expected. With Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo starting the season on the injured list, he was expected to be the team's ace after a 2025 season that saw him make his first All-Star appearance. Over the last month, he has returned to form as he hopes to lead the rotation before Greene makes his return to the active roster. The Reds are 36-39 on the season and 3 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Abbott Is Turning The Corner After A Rough Start To The Season

Jun 8, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

After a solid Opening Day start versus the Boston Red Sox, the 27-year-old followed that up with a disappointing April. He was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA, .304 batting average, a 1.74 WHIP, and 14 walks. He walked more than what we've grown accustomed to seeing; he didn't reach 14 walks until the end of May last season. In May, he started to turn the corner. He walked 12, still high for him, but went 3-1 with a 1.61 ERA in five starts.

In June, it's been a little unsteady compared to May, but overall he has been good and looking more like the pitcher that earned a spot on the 2025 All-Star team. On the season, he is now 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched. On Saturday, versus the Yankees, he pitched five innings with five hits, one run, three walks, and six strikeouts. The walks are still a little higher than what he'd like, but overall he is keeping the Reds in games. The only blemish on Saturday was in the first when he allowed a home run with two outs to Paul Goldsmith in the first inning.

The Bullpen Is Showing Signs of Life With Reinforcements Coming Soon

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Chase Petty (61) gestures after recording the last out in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Reds' bullpen has really struggled since May 1, but over the last few games there has been some optimism with the relievers. In the series versus the New York Mets, they have done a better job limiting walks. On Monday, Brock Burke allowed just one walk and a hit in an inning, Caleb Ferguson did walk two in his 2/3 of an inning but got out of it without allowing a run, and rookie Chase Petty has done a great job since returning to the active roster; he did not walk anyone in 2 1/3 innings with a strikeout. On Tuesday, the bullpen walked just three batters. Sam Moll walked one and Tejay Antone walked two, but the Mets only scored two runs off the bullpen.

On Friday's blowout loss to the Yankees, the Reds walked five batters overall, two coming from Zach Maxwell, but Caleb Ferguson has looked solid since coming off the injured list. He pitched 1 2/3 innings with just one hit allowed and has a 1.64 ERA on the season. On Saturday, no walks out of the bullpen. Antone pitched two perfect innings, Burke allowed two hits and a run, and Petty one hit with a strikeout. The team also has two key bullpen members coming back soon that will help shore up the back end of the bullpen.

Pierce Johnson made his first rehab start on Friday with Triple-A Louisville. He pitched an inning with two runs (one earned), no walks, and a strikeout. Johnson has been out since May 30 with right elbow inflammation. Getting another reliable reliever added to an improving bullpen will be pivotal if the Reds want to have any hopes of making a late-season run at a playoff spot.

Emilio Pagan threw his first live batting practice on Friday with the Reds in New York. It was said to have gone well. He should be close to making a rehab start or two before he rejoins the team in the coming weeks.