Brady Singer Lands in Unwanted Reds History After Latest Rough Outing

The Cincinnati Reds came into their weekend series against the Atlanta Braves knowing that a tall task was in front of them. The Braves entered the weekend with the best record in the league, and unfortunately, will enter Sunday with two more wins added to that total.

Yes, the Braves earned a series win over the Reds with their 5-2 win on Saturday. That's not a surprise to most who follow the Redlegs. On Friday and Saturday, the Reds were sending out starting pitchers that this fan base lost faith in long ago.

Saturday's starter was Brady Singer. It has been a season to forget for Singer, and we haven't even gotten to the month of June. Singer exited his fifth loss of the season after going five innings and allowing three runs. Once again, another starting performance that is unacceptable for this time, and one where Singer made some history that he undoubtedly doesn't want to be a part of.

Making History For All The Wrong Reasons

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) and Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) speak in the fifth inning between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 30, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Braves shortstop Jore Mateo took Singer deep in the top of the fifth, giving Atlanta a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the game. That home run ended up being a history maker for Singer.

Mateo's dinger would be the 13th home run given up by Singer in his last six outings. According to Matt Wilkes, it's the first time a Reds pitcher has given up 13 or more home runs in a six-game span since Amir Garrett back in 2017, who allowed 14 home runs in six games.

That's a lot of bad going on for a team that is basically chalking up losses as soon as it is announced what day Singer is taking the mound. Maybe he should just start a fight with the opposing team in his next start. We all love Garrett for doing that.

What Can Be Done?

May 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It's tough to continue stoking the flames that are the failure of the roster construction in Cincinnati. But what else can be said? We've already covered that Singer's performance this season is unacceptable. Where do we go next?

Sure, you can use the excuse of Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson being on the injured list. But let's get real, Lowder and Williamson were not turning heads with their performance before untimely injuries.

Singer's failure to look like he belongs in the big leagues this season is a perfect reminder of an organization that prefers discounts over finding better talent.