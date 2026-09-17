For a team that entered the season with hopes of returning to the postseason, the Reds' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon served as another reminder of just how far they have fallen short of those expectations.

The game was a microcosm of everything that has gone wrong with the Reds this season: poor pitching and a lack of production on offense. When the starting pitcher gets roughed up and the offense fails to provide any meaningful support, it's a recipe for disaster, especially against a team of the Dodgers' caliber.

With the defeat, Cincinnati falls to 71-82, guaranteeing its ninth losing season in the past 13 years. Here are some takeaways from the Reds' disappointing performance in the series finale against the Dodgers.

Singer Hit Hard Again

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds may need to rethink whether they want to extend a qualifying offer to Brady Singer in the offseason after yet another disastrous start. He has now allowed 21 hits, 21 runs, and 15 walks over his last three appearances.

The Dodgers were able to jump on Singer early, scoring seven runs in the first four innings, thanks in large part to Kyle Tucker's two-run homer in the first, RBI double in the second, and Max Muncy's two-run double in the fourth.

The Reds' right-hander lasted just 3 1/3 innings, allowing nine hits and four walks. His lack of command prevented him from ever getting into a rhythm, putting Cincinnati in an early hole it ultimately couldn't climb out of.

Offense Goes Cold

Cincinnati Reds left fielder TJ Friedl (29) walks off after striking out at the bottom third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of Sal Stewart's solo homer in the fourth inning, Cincinnati's offense was nowhere to be found for the third time in the last four games against LA. It certainly doesn't help when three of the Reds' last four hitters in the lineup are batting under .200, as the Dodgers' bullpen held Cincinnati to just one more run after Stewart's homer.

The lack of offensive production put even more pressure on a pitching staff that was already struggling, leaving the Reds with virtually no margin for error against a potent Dodgers lineup.

Up Next

The Reds begin a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs on Friday evening, marking their final series against an NL Central opponent this season. Chase Burns (15-3, 2.80 ERA) is expected to be opposed by Clay Holmes (6-7, 2.85 ERA).

As always, the game will air on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.

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