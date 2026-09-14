Reds Set to Welcome Dodgers to Great American Ball Park in Four-Game Series

The Cincinnati Reds capped off their series with the Milwaukee Brewers with a win on Sunday. However, the 4-3 victory was more of a "We haven't given up yet" win than anything.

Going into Sunday's game, the Reds had suffered a 13-9 and 20-0 loss to the Brewers. Prior to the 20-run defeat, the Reds also took an ugly 14-1 L to the Los Angeles Dodgers last week. A sweep in Dodger Stadium was a brutal stretch of games. Now, the Reds have a chance to get a little revenge,

The Reds will begin a four-game series with the Dodgers on Monday. Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know about the series.

Game One

Sep 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) delivers to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Lodolo (3-4, 5.12 ERA) and Tarik Skubal (9-7, 2.84 ERA) will be making back-to-back starts against one another.

In the game on September 8th in Los Angeles, Skubal would best Lodolo. Actually, Skubal would have his longest performance in a Dodgers uniform, going 7.1 innings on his way to a victory.

Lodolo went just 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on the day. It has been a very long season for Lodolo, but the Reds' left-hander has a chance to find a positive with another chance to compete against the best in the game.

First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Game Two

Sep 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Roberto Clemente Day, the Reds will look to Rhett Lowder (6-10, 5.81 ERA), as the Dodgers will be given the start to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (13-8, 2.62 ERA).

This head-to-head is another rematch from the last series between the teams, which saw Yamamoto look just like the World Series MVP he was last season.

In the 14-1 loss, Lowder went just 3.1 innings and was forced out of the game after allowing seven runs. If you haven't noticed, there was a theme the last time these two teams shared the field last week.

First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Game Three

Sep 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers a pitch against Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers have yet to announce their starter for game 3, but the Reds are turning to left -hander Andrew Abbott (6-11, 4.84 ERA).

Abbott has to be itching to get back on the mound for his 31st start of the season. In his last appearance, the lefty was on the hook for the Reds' 20-0 loss to the Brewers. Abbot left the game after two innings, which saw him give up nine hits and seven earned runs.

First pitch on Wednesday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

The Finale

Sep 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) watches Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) run the bases after giving up a two run home run in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like game three, the Dodgers have not officially announced a starter for the last game of the series. For the Reds, right-hander Brady Singer (6-14, 5.38 ERA) will be getting the start.

Singer has shown flashes of being a competent starter since the All-Star break. However, things couldn't be worse at the moment. In his last start, Singer allowed eight runs in just four innings of work in a loss to the Brewers.

It won't be long now. Soon the pain of this season will be a memory. For now, stick with us, and we will help you manage this pain.

First pitch on Thursday is set for 12:40 p.m. ET.