Breakout Reds Prospect Making Waves in Arizona Fall League This Offseason

The Cincinnati Reds have quite a few prospects in their farm system who could make waves over the next year or two, and they desperately need things to go their way. The Reds' big league club is a bit of a mess right now, so they need the talent to surge up through the minor leagues, especially after their down year in 2026.

With the Arizona Fall League starting, the Reds have a few key prospects who will be on display.

TJStats' Danny Barrand recently listed Reds prospect Carter Graham as one of the top prospects to watch in the Arizona Fall League, even going as far as to call him a must watch prospect after his breakout year in the minor leagues this summer.

Carter Graham is the Top Reds Prospect to Watch This Winter

Reds prospect Carter Graham played part of the 2025 season for the Daytona Tortugas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Carter Graham broke out in a massive way in 2026, posting a .986 OPS and a .404 xwOBA, and his level-by-level xwOBA put him in a bucket that has a >75% chance of making the majors," Barrand wrote. "Overall, Graham is just a threat at the plate; he whiffed more in Double-A Chattanooga but not to a point that was atrocious. His 113 mph maxEV is plus, and so are his other power metrics. He has plus swing decisions, and the damage metrics are incredible. Graham has the look of a guy who posts some solid big league seasons just hitting."

Graham was an average prospect for the first few years of his professional career. But this summer, he broke out in a big way. He slashed .300/.421/.565 with 29 home runs, 31 doubles, and 93 RBIs in the minor leagues this season.

He opted to swing less this season, which proved to be the best strategy because he saw less than 60 percent strikes. As a result, he was able to walk over 13 percent of the time while avoiding unnecessary chases outside the strike zone. His pull air percentage, which is nearly 16 percent, is a good number to hold, too, which helps boost his slugging percentage.

Graham left a recent game in the Arizona Fall League with an injury, so he's definitely going to be a name to watch this fall.

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