Two Players the Reds Should Protect Ahead of Rule 5 Draft

We are less than a month away from Major League Baseball's Rule 5 Draft and teams have until Tuesday, November 17, to protect players from being selected.

The Reds have a bunch of players eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, but the most notable are Yerlin Confidan, Jose Acuna, Jay Allen II, Carlos Sanchez, Rubeb Ibarra, Cam Coller, and Carter Graham.

There is one obvious choice the Reds should protect from the Rule 5 Draft, but there's also another player who might not be as clear-cut. Still, given the risk of losing him for nothing, Cincinnati would probably be wise to play it safe and add him to the 40-man roster.

Carter Graham

Carter Graham is the obvious choice, which nobody could have predicted at the start of the season. After finishing the 2025 season with an OPS of just .677 across Low-A and High-A, Graham wasn't on anyone's radar.

Then, the season started. In 66 games with High-A Dayton, the 24-year-old slashed .322/.450/.614 with 34 extra-base hits, earning himself a promotion to Double-A Chattanooga. In Chattanooga, he cooled down, but was still impressive. In 60 games with the Lookouts, Graham slashed .277/.388/.514 with 27 extra-base hits. On the season between the two levels, Graham hit 29 home runs with an OOPS of .986.

He credited his success in 2026 to Dayton Dragons hitting coach Troy Gingrich.

"“Early in my career, I was just a multi-sport athlete who rolled out to the baseball field and just swung at everything I could,” Graham told MLB.com's Jesse Borek. “This year, Troy really taught me an approach. He changed my career for sure, so I gotta give him a lot of credit.”

Graham also played in the Arizona Fall League. In 18 games with Peoria, he slashed .267/.446/.400 with six extra-base hits. He's been one of the best success stories in Cincinnati's system in 2026.

It would be shocking to see the Reds not decide to protect Graham from the Rule 5 Draft.

Cam Collier

Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier (82) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds have an interesting decision on their hands with Collier. Cincinnati selected Collier in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft as a 17-year-old. He's seen mixed results in the minor leagues, but it's important to note that he is still just 21.

In 2024, Collier had a strong season with High-A Dayton, slashing .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits, including 20 home runs.

However, since being called up to Double-A Chattanooga, Collier has struggled. In 75 games with the Lookouts in 2025, Collier had an OPS of .724 with 86 strikeouts.

In 2026, Collier appeared in 135 games with Chattanooga, slashing .209/.286/.368 with 45 extra-base hits. His strikeout numbers continue to be a concern, as he struck out 150 times in those 135 games. However, it's important to remember that Collier is still 2.7 years younger than the average Double-A player.

Would a team take a risk and claim Collier and stash him on the big-league roster all season? Probably not. Still, he's still just 21 and a former first-round pick. The Reds shouldn't risk losing him for nothing.