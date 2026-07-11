Here's Why Reds All-Star Chase Burns Won't Pitch in All-Star Game

After being named to the National League's All-Star team in his first full season, Chase Burns will not get to pitch in the Mid-Summer Classic on Tuesday. Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski will replace him on the roster. The news was reported by Charlie Goldsmith on social media.

Burns Latest Big Name Not Pitching in All-Star Game

Jun 21, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Burns out, he joins Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers, Paul Skenes of the Pirates, and Max Meyer of the Marlins. Those three are scheduled to pitch on Sunday and have had replacements named in their place. Pitchers that are pitching on Saturday include Cam Schlittler, Joe Ryan, Christopher Sanchez, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Burns is not scheduled to pitch on Saturday or Sunday, which is concerning, but no news has been made on the reason why he is not playing.

On Thursday, Reds' manager Terry Francona told reporters pregame that Burns will be available to pitch in Tuesday's All-Star game.

"We'll bring him out of the gate probably last," Francona said. "We're trying to be fair to him, but also you know protect him a little bit as much as we can, and he's earned the right to pitch, so we wanted him to be able to enjoy that."

After going 0-3 in his rookie season in 2025, he has quickly become one of the better young arms in baseball, right along with Skenes and Misiorowski. He is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA, 118 strikeouts, a .206 batting average against him, and a 1.11 WHIP.

“A lot of emotions,” Burns told Charlie Goldsmith after finding out he was being named to the All-Star roster. “I’m going to face three really good guys, hopefully… I can’t wait. I’m just thankful that God has put me in this opportunity.”

Innings Limit

It's reasonable to assume both Burns and the Reds know his innings limit is coming. He's pitched 102.2 innings this season. It's the first time in his career that he's topped 100 innings pitched in a season.

The Reds want to be smart with their young ace, especially with the potential he's shown so far this season. Burns is 11-1 on the year with a 2.54 ERA. He has 118 strikeouts and has quickly become one of the best starters in baseball.

Sal Stewart Lone Reds Player in All-Star Game

Jul 8, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) throws to second to get Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (not pictured) out in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart was also named to the All-Star team in his first season of big league baseball. Unlike Burns, Stewart qualifies as a rookie for the 2026 season. He has been arguably the Reds’ best or second-best player all season long. On Wednesday, after launching two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies, Stewart passed Reds' legend Frank Robinson for the most home runs by a rookie before the All-Star break with 19.

"It feels good to be in the company of someone of that great of stature of a player," Stewart told Charlie Clifford

On the season, he's slashing .257/.339/.477 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, and 65 RBI. His 65 RBI is good for eighth in Major League Baseball, and he's tied for 12th in doubles. He leads the Reds in home runs, RBI, hits, doubles, and walks. A phenomenal start to his big league career that has earned him his first All-Star game selection.