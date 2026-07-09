Sal Stewart Makes Reds History After Two Home Run Night vs. Phillies

The Cincinnati Reds looked like a completely different team during their domination of the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.

Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Phillies may even have had the national audience on ESPN believing that the Reds are actually a legit threat. All jokes aside, it was nice to see the team put together a fun performance after such a long stretch of pain.

The Reds won this game by using the long ball. Elly De La Cruz, JJ Bleday, Noelvi Marte, and Sal Stewart all sent a ball into the overjoyed crowd on Wednesday night. Stewart actually hit two home runs in the game and made history in the process.

A New Record

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his two home run night, Stewart surpassed Frank Robinson for the most home runs hit by a Reds rookie before the MLB All-Star break with 19.

Any time a player passes Robinson on a list means they are reaching uncharted territory. After the game, Stewart told Charloe Clifford what it means to have this new home run record.

"It feels good to be in the company of someone of that great of stature of a player," Stewart said.

Jul 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) gestures after hitting an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been an unbelievable rookie season for Stewart. The Reds infielder has been selected as an MLB All-Star and will join rookie teammate Chase Burns for the big Midsummer Classic. Burns was also in action on Wednesday night and picked up his 11th win of the season in the Reds' blowout victory.

Aside from his 19 home runs, Stewart has been one of the more reliable bats in the Reds lineup this season. In his last five games, Stewart has five hits and four RBIs. The Reds have also found a strong way to start games offensively with their new lineup. De La Cruz has been leading things off with Stewart batting second. Some wanted to see De La Cruz in that spot before the season started, but it now seems like manager Terry Francona understands this team needs their top two guys at the top of the lineup. The difference is already being seen.

The present hasn't been fun for the Reds. However, there are some pieces on this team that could make the future exciting. One thing is for certain, if the Reds are wondering who to build this team around for the next decade, Stewart has made it clear that he is the best candidate.