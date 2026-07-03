Chase Burns' Sensational 2026 Season is Putting Reds Star on Cy Young Award Watch

The Cincinnati Reds avoided being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, as the team came out of the gates swinging in their 7-2 victory. It also helped that Chase Burns was on the mound for the Reds in the series finale.

All season long, Burns has been the most trustworthy starter for the Reds, and that didn't change on Thursday when the should be MLB All-Star went up against Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski has seen his name atop most of the National League Cy Young Award discussions up to this point of the season. Now, Burns is making his own statement for the award.

A Historic Season

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns (26) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Bradford Doolittle recently released the MLB awards watch as the season moves into the month of July. On the list of Cy Young Award candidates in the National League, Doolittle has Burns with the third-best shot at taking the award, behind Misiorowski and Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez.

After his performance in the win over the Brewers on Thursday, Burns has a 10-1 record with an ERA of 2.40 in 17 starts this season. Burns has pitched just over 97 innings on the season and has 116 strikeouts, which puts him in a tie for seventh most in the league with Philadelphia Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo.

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inining at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Way back in the winter, if you were to ask a Reds fan what their expectations would be for this starting rotation this season, the majority might've said that Burns would follow the lead of Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo. Injuries have put Greene and Lodolo behind this season, and in this moment, Burns is the leader of the rotation.

Now, Greene is making his much-anticipated return on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, and Lodolo is trying to find his rhythm this season. The one constant the Reds have had is Burns' abilities on the bump.

While Cy Young Award discussions are fun to have, there is a dark cloud hanging over Burns for the 2026 season. It's been mentioned during games all season, but there is probably going to be a time when the Reds shut Burns down for the season. That's not something anyone wants to hear at the moment, but it's the truth.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I don't see the Reds risking Burns' future just for him to make this push for the Cy Young Award. It may not be his this season, but it's safe to say this won't be the last time the Reds star sees his name in discussions for the prestigious award.