Reds Finally Beat Brewers, Avoid Sweep in 7-2 Win

After dropping their first six games to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026, the Cincinnati Reds finally broke through Thursday afternoon. Another solid outing from Chase Burns and timely hitting from the bottom of the order lifted the Reds to a 7-2 win over the Brewers at American Family Field.

Here are some key takeaways from Cincinnati's desperately needed victory against an NL Central opponent:

Offense Gets Boost From Unlikely Sources

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Jose Trevino came up big for Cincinnati in the fourth inning, clubbing a three-run homer down the left field line off Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski as part of a three-hit day to give the Reds a five-run cushion.

It was Trevino's first homer in over a year, with his last one coming against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 8, 2025. He gave the Reds a significant boost from the bottom of the lineup and ultimately propelled them to victory.

More insurance came off the bat of TJ Friedl, as he hit a solo shot in the seventh to extend the Reds' lead to 6-2. It was Friedl's first hit since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

Friedl capped his impressive day with an RBI single in the eighth to extend Cincinnati's lead back to five runs, giving him a much-needed breakthrough after enduring a difficult stretch at the plate.

With the middle of the order relatively quiet, the Reds were able to lean on production from the bottom third of the lineup to secure the win, which is something they need more of as the season goes on.

Sal Stays Hot

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In what has largely been a disappointing stretch of baseball for this Reds team as a whole, Sal Stewart has remained one of the few bright spots, extending his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning solo homer off Misiorowski in the first inning to give Cincinnati an early lead.

If his round-tripper against Misiorowski wasn't impressive enough, it was also the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher (102.3 MPH) to be homered in the Statcast era (since 2015).

With the homer, he became the first rookie to record 60 RBIs before the All-Star break since Adolis Garcia in 2021 (62). If he wasn't already one of the favorites to represent Cincinnati in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, he should be now.

Burns Bests Brewers' Bats

Jul 2, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inining at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In his first-ever start against Milwaukee, Burns did not disappoint. Coming off an outing in which he allowed five runs against the Pirates, Burns held the Brewers to four hits and two runs in six innings, earning his ninth quality start and improving his record to 10-1.

He continues to be the Reds' most reliable arm, with Cincinnati improving to 9-2 in his starts since May 1.

Up Next

The Reds head back home to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Brady Singer (3-7, 5.12 ERA) will get the nod for Cincinnati against Trevor Rogers (5-7, 4.99 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.

As always, the game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.