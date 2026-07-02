Reds Finally Beat Brewers, Avoid Sweep in 7-2 Win
In this story:
After dropping their first six games to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2026, the Cincinnati Reds finally broke through Thursday afternoon. Another solid outing from Chase Burns and timely hitting from the bottom of the order lifted the Reds to a 7-2 win over the Brewers at American Family Field.
Here are some key takeaways from Cincinnati's desperately needed victory against an NL Central opponent:
Offense Gets Boost From Unlikely Sources
Jose Trevino came up big for Cincinnati in the fourth inning, clubbing a three-run homer down the left field line off Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski as part of a three-hit day to give the Reds a five-run cushion.
It was Trevino's first homer in over a year, with his last one coming against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 8, 2025. He gave the Reds a significant boost from the bottom of the lineup and ultimately propelled them to victory.
More insurance came off the bat of TJ Friedl, as he hit a solo shot in the seventh to extend the Reds' lead to 6-2. It was Friedl's first hit since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville.
Friedl capped his impressive day with an RBI single in the eighth to extend Cincinnati's lead back to five runs, giving him a much-needed breakthrough after enduring a difficult stretch at the plate.
With the middle of the order relatively quiet, the Reds were able to lean on production from the bottom third of the lineup to secure the win, which is something they need more of as the season goes on.
Sal Stays Hot
In what has largely been a disappointing stretch of baseball for this Reds team as a whole, Sal Stewart has remained one of the few bright spots, extending his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning solo homer off Misiorowski in the first inning to give Cincinnati an early lead.
If his round-tripper against Misiorowski wasn't impressive enough, it was also the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher (102.3 MPH) to be homered in the Statcast era (since 2015).
With the homer, he became the first rookie to record 60 RBIs before the All-Star break since Adolis Garcia in 2021 (62). If he wasn't already one of the favorites to represent Cincinnati in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, he should be now.
Burns Bests Brewers' Bats
In his first-ever start against Milwaukee, Burns did not disappoint. Coming off an outing in which he allowed five runs against the Pirates, Burns held the Brewers to four hits and two runs in six innings, earning his ninth quality start and improving his record to 10-1.
He continues to be the Reds' most reliable arm, with Cincinnati improving to 9-2 in his starts since May 1.
Up Next
The Reds head back home to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Brady Singer (3-7, 5.12 ERA) will get the nod for Cincinnati against Trevor Rogers (5-7, 4.99 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.
As always, the game will be aired on Reds.TV and 700 WLW.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ben Latham is a Cincinnati native and a 2025 graduate of The Ohio State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. At Ohio State, he reported on science and research for The Lantern and provided written coverage for various sporting events. He has also produced independent sports writing and analysis centered on Ohio State football.Follow Ben_Latham_