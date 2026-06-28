Chase Petty Makes Reds History as Eugenio Suárez Delivers Again

Nobody predicted Chase Petty would be in the big league bullpen at this point in the season, but on Saturday, Petty locked down his first save in what ended up being a historic moment for the young right-hander and the Reds.

He became the 11th different Reds pitcher to earn a save this season. That’s the most different pitchers to record a save in a single season in franchise history, dating back to 1969 when the save became an official MLB statistic.

Petty Might Have Found His Role

Jun 20, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Chase Petty (61) and second baseman Edwin Arroyo (2) greet each other after defeating the New York Yankees 10-2 at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Before Petty was moved to the bullpen, he was one of Cincinnati’s best starting pitching prospects. To start the season, he was being used as a spot starter and the Reds would send him back down to Triple-A Louisville immediately after those starts. However, earlier this month, the Reds called Petty back up to help their bullpen and he’s done nothing but deliver.

Since being placed in the bullpen, Petty has an ERA of 1.04 to go along with six strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. Most importantly, he’s only walked two batters.

Petty faced the heart of Pittsburgh’s order to close out the game on Saturday.

“I’m trusting my abilities and my repertoire and throwing strikes,” Petty told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie’s Chalkboard. “I’m attacking everyone I face, no matter who it is. I’m going to keep going after these guys. I’m having a great time.”

Reds manager Terry Francona had high praise for the young right-hander.

“He has been throwing the ball over the plate, he’s hard to run on and he’s showing really good composure and poise,” Francona said. “Good for him.”

Eugenio Suarez Comes Up Clutch One Again

Jun 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting a one-run home run during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Eugenio Suárez came through in the biggest moment on Saturday, launching a go-ahead three-run home run off Gregory Soto with two outs and two strikes to lift the Reds to a dramatic win.

The clutch blast was nothing new for Suárez. Since making his MLB debut in 2014, his 31 go-ahead home runs in the sixth inning or later are tied for the most in all of baseball. When the game is on the line, few hitters have been as reliable as Suárez over the last decade.

“I didn’t want to be the last out,” Suárez said. “I know how he has pitched me. The previous pitch, he got me with the same pitch. I was ready for that one. Put the ball in play, that’s all I thought in my mind. Be ready for something hard in my strike zone. Thank God I was able to put the ball in play and give us the lead.”

If Suarez can get hot, it’ll be huge for Cincinnati’s offense.