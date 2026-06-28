Terry Francona's Trust in Chase Petty Pays Off as Reds' Rookie Earns First Save

The Cincinnati Reds have dealt with their fair share of injuries to their bullpen this season. So much so, they've had to rely on rookie Chase Petty to adjust to a role in the bullpen for the first time in his career. On Saturday, he earned his first career save, and it came in a pivotal matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Has Chase Petty Earned A Long Term Role In The Bullpen At The Major League Level?

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty (61) struts off the mound after striking out Vidal Bruján for the final out of the game in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Reds won the series opener, 12-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Eugenio Suarez came through in the clutch to hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to put the Reds ahead 9-7, Reds' manager Terry Francona opted to have rookie Chase Petty earn the opportunity to close out the game.

"He's been throwing the ball over the plate," Francona said. "He's hard to run on and he's showing really good composure and poise. Good for him."

Petty has been excellent in his new role in the bullpen. Petty forced Brandon Lowe to ground out to start the inning, followed by a pop-up off the bat of Bryan Reynolds. He did walk Nick Gonzales on five pitches, but he bounced back to get Ryan O'Hearn to line out to first to end the game and earn his first career save, his first in his first opportunity.

“I’m trusting my abilities and my repertoire and throwing strikes,” Petty told Charlie Goldsmith. “I’m attacking everyone I face, no matter who it is. I’m going to keep going after these guys. I’m having a great time.”

The original idea behind bringing up Petty may have been to bring up a reliever who can provide the ability to eat innings if needed, but he has shown the ability to throw strikes and he's shutting down hitters when he's on the mound. He's walked just one batter over his last 8 2/3 innings and hasn't allowed a run since June 10, when he allowed a walk-off home run to Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. Petty credits his wife for helping him cope with his new role.

“She said to be where my feet are and not worry about the past and not worry about the future,” Petty said. “There’s only one moment that matters. That’s now. Just make sure that I’m going one step at a time, one breath at a time and make sure I’m the best version of myself.”

If this is the future for the 23-year-old, he has the stuff to be an elite reliever. His fastball has life and is high-velocity, reaching upper 90s, to go along with his high-velocity sinker, changeup, and sweeper. On the season, he's 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 0.98 WHIP.

The Reds Bounce Back Big After Being Swept By Brewers

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suárez (28) celebrates his three run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Reds have won a series in Pittsburgh for the first time since August 2023. On Friday, the Reds got to Paul Skenes early. In the second inning, the Reds pounced for four straight hits and a walk against the former Cy Young Award winner to take a 2-1 lead. Matt McLain walked, Blake Dunn and Elly De La Cruz followed with consecutive sacrifice flies to give the Reds a 4-1 lead.

The Pirates scored one in the fifth and two more in the sixth to tie the game at four. Noelvi Marte came through in the clutch, pinch-hitting for Nathaniel Lowe. He launched the sixth pitch of the at-bat into the left-field bleachers. The Reds won 6-4.

On Saturday, Chase Burns allowed more than two runs in what feels like forever. He allowed nine hits and five earned runs, but did not walk anyone and struck out 10. The bullpen walked just three batters, far better than recent months, and Chase Petty locked down the save in the ninth. Sal Stewart launched his 15th home run of the season in the top of the first, going 2-5 with two RBIs. Edwin Arroyo drove in a run in the fifth on a double, and Jose Trevino hit a two-RBI double in the sixth to give the Reds a 6-4 lead.

The Pirates scored three over the next two innings on a Brandon Lowe sacrifice fly, Ryan O'Hearn single, and an Esmerlyn Valdez home run. Arroyo singled to lead off the ninth, and Elly De La Cruz walked on a challenged strike-three call. Sal Stewart grounded into a double play, and things didn't look great. After JJ Bleday walked to put runners on the corner, it all came down to Eugenio Suarez. After not challenging a terrible first-called strike, he worked the count to 2-2. Down to the final out and final strike of the game, Suarez launched a slider out of the zone into the right-field seats to give the Reds a 9-7 lead and the win.

The Reds are 39-42 on the season and have won their first series against a divisional opponent this season. They can go for the sweep on Sunday before traveling to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers.