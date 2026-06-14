Cincinnati Reds Activate Veteran From Injured List

The Cincinnati Reds made a roster move on Sunday, activating catcher Jose Trevino from the injured list. In a corresponding roster move, they optioned catcher P.J. Higgins to Triple-A Louisville.

Trevino has been on the injured list since the beginning of May with a left hamstring strain. Trevino appeared in three rehab games with the Bats, going 1-9.

Trevino is known for how well he works with the pitching staff and his leadership in the clubhouse. Cincinnati's pitching staff will gladly welcome him back.

Rhett Lowder Shines in Start on Saturday

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhett Lowder looked back to his normal self on Saturday, giving up just a lone run in 5 2/3 innings while striking out six and walking just two.

After the game, Lowder talked about his performance.

"It just felt good to get back out there and go deep into a game and help the bullpen," Lowder said. "It's been a while that I just had free rein and can go out there and pitch. It was good."

Lowder gave up a solo home run in the first inning, but buckled down and did not give up another run the rest of his outing. He talked about the adjustments he made after the first inning.

"Overall, them as a team, they are usually pretty passive early. Especially with the walks I've had lately and not getting ahead of guys, really I was game-planning to just get ahead of guys, get the first strike, and the first couple of guys were just coming out hacking. So you know, we had to change a little bit there, but overall, I feel like that is one of the better parts of my game. As you go, I can kind of navigate a lineup."

Reds manager Terry Francona also liked what he saw from Lowder.

"To get him out to close to 100 (pitches), that was really good," Francona said. "And to have him feel good, that is even more important."

The Reds will go for the series win on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 ET. Andrew Abbott will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

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