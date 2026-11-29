A reunion between the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Martinez would have made a lot of sense this offseason, but the veteran right-hander is headed elsewhere.

On Saturday, Martinez agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with the Chicago White Sox after spending the 2026 season with the Tampa Bay Rays.

One thing the Reds have emphasized multiple times this offseason is the need to throw more strikes. Cincinnati led Major League Baseball with 668 walks last season.

“We’ve gotten a lot out of our pitchers over the last few years, but we need to be able to throw a strike 1,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon in October.

That's something Martinez does as well as just about anybody in baseball.

The 36-year-old is coming off a fantastic season with the Rays in which he went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP over 31 starts. Martinez struck out 109 batters and walked just 26 over 180 innings pitched. He was named an All-Star and finished the season with 3.9 WAR.

His 1.3 walks per nine innings were the fewest in Major League Baseball.

While a reunion would have made sense, it's not all that surprising the Reds didn't pay $22 million annually for a pitcher who will turn 37 during the 2027 season, especially given how many other holes they have on their roster.

Reds Sign Frankie Montas

Aug 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Frankie Montas (47) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Later in the day, the Reds reunited with a different former starting pitcher, signing Frankie Montas to a one-year, $5 million deal. Montas missed the entire 2026 season following elbow surgery.

While the Montas deal is relatively low-risk, there's a big difference between signing a pitcher coming off a fantastic season and signing one you hope can return to form.

The Reds are coming off a 75-win season and still have plenty of holes to fill in their starting rotation, bullpen and lineup. It's understandable why they wouldn't spend that kind of money on Martinez, but at some point, they're going to have to spend money or make meaningful trades to improve this roster.

Other teams are getting better. The Reds need to start doing the same.

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