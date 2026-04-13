4 Reds Players Who Need to Be Better Right Now

The Cincinnati Reds are 9-7 going into Tuesday's series against the San Francisco Giants. However, the underlying metrics all say they should be much worse than that, and a big reason is their lack of offense.

On Monday morning, the Reds made the bold roster decision to send Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville and they're expected to bring up Rece Hinds on Tuesday.

Even with the demotion of Marte, there are plenty of players who need to be better.

TJ Friedl

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) makes a catch during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Friedl has been one of Major League Baseball's worst players in 2026. The Reds simply need him to be better. Through 16 games this season, Friedl is slashing .153/.286/.153 and is the only player to have as many at-bats as he has to not have an extra-base hit.

The underlying metrics aren't any better. His average exit velocity of 84.1 mph is the lowest of his career and ranks in the bottom five percent of the league. His expected batting average of .138 is even worse than his actual batting average of .153, so it's not like he's been getting unlucky.

If Friedl doesn't start showing signs of improvement, the Reds need to make a move.

Brady Singer

Apr 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

With Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo both on the injured list, the Reds need Brady Singer to be who he's been throughout most of his career. That is a veteran starter who isn't going to blow you away with crazy stuff, but will be a guy who gives you a lot of quality starts and keeps the team in the game.

So far this season, Singer has failed to do that. He has given up 11 runs on 21 hits in 11 2/3 innings. He is not fooling anyone, as opponents are hitting .382 with an OPS of 1.042 against him. The average exit velocity against Singer is currently at 97 mph, which is seven miles per hour higher than his career high.

The Reds need more from Singer.

Matt McLain

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) hits a two RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the tenth nning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

If Cincinnati's offense is going to be successful, they need Matt McLain to hit and hit for some pop. After struggling mightily in 2025, McLain had one of the best Spring Trainings in all of MLB, slashing .509./.559/.981 with 10 extra-base hits in 59 late appearances.

However, those spring stats have not carried over to the regular season. In 70 plate appearances, McLain is slashing .217/.329/.267 with just three extra-base hits. He's yet to hit a home run. McLain is a guy that Terry Francona pencils in the lineup every single day. They need him to be better offensively and find the power that has been lacking to start the 2026 season.

Spencer Steer

Cincinnati Reds left fielder Spencer Steer (7) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spencer Steer is a guy that Terry Francona and Nick Krall rave about because of his ability to play all over the field. The problem is, the only defensive position he ranks above average in is first base, which he won't see much time at this season because of rookie Sal Stewart.

However, Steer is another guy who is in the lineup virtually every day. To put it bluntly, Steer has been terrible against right-handed pitchers this season, slashing .189/.294/.483 with three extra-base hits. Against lefties, he's been better, slashing .235/.278/.471.

If the Reds are committed to playing Steer every day, despite being a defensive liability, he simply has to be better offensively, especially against righties.