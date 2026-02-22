Reds Could Be Considering Major Change to Starting Rotation

Coming into camp, Reds pitchers Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and Brandon Williamson are all fighting for the fifth starter spot. Burns and Lowder both tossed two innings in Saturday's Spring Training opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

Burns tossed two scoreless innings. He did not give up a hit, but he did walk three batters.

Lowder gave up one run in his two innings of work. He struck out four.

In a conversation with Gordon Wittnemyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Derek Johnson brought up an interesting point that would have a big impact on the pitching staff.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

"I've kicked the tires on a six-man rotation," Johnson told Wittenmyer. "Tito and I have talked about it just briefly."

A six-man rotation would allow two of the three pitchers listed above to make the rotation, but it would allow one less spot in the bullpen. It could also mean less starts for your best pitchers like Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott.

However, there is another side to the argument. A six-man rotation could help preserve the health of the Reds’ pitching staff over the course of a long season. By giving starters an extra day of rest between outings, the Reds could reduce wear and tear, lower the risk of injury, and keep their arms fresher deeper into the year.

Oct 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Reds manager Terry Francona mentioned it can be a good thing, but their can be issues if your starters have a couple of bad games in a row because of the wear and tear on the bullpen.

"The problem with that is one hiccup and you're making roster moves because your bullpen can't handle it," Francona said.

So, how series are they about this? It doesn't sound like they'll break camp with a six-man rotation, but they certainly aren't ruling it out happening at some point this season.

"We'll see as we move through camp where it sits," Johnson said. "And if it makes sense. When you start getting into those longer stretches of the season, maybe it does."

You can read Wittenmyer's full article here with additional quotes from Francona and Johnson.





Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



