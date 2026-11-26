The Cincinnati Reds have brought back one of their prospects less than a week after making him a free agent.

The Reds signed infielder Leo Balcazar to a minor league contract on Wednesday, according to the team's official transaction page. Balcazar was the only player the Reds non-tendered last Friday.

The Reds added Balcazar to their 40-man roster last November to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. However, the 22-year-old struggled offensively in 2026.

In 139 games between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville, Balcazar hit .239 with a .693 OPS, 12 home runs, and 69 RBIs. He was ranked as Cincinnati's No. 25 prospect by MLB Pipeline before being non-tendered.

The Reds Could Still Lose Balcazar in the Rule 5 Draft

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Leo Balcazar (85) steals third base in the eighth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at Camel Back Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the Reds were able to bring Balcazar back without having to use a spot on their 40-man roster, it doesn't necessarily mean he'll be with the organization in 2027.

Balcazar remains eligible to be selected in the Rule 5 Draft. If another team selects him in the Major League portion of the draft, that team would generally have to keep him on its active roster for the entire 2027 season or offer him back to Cincinnati after clearing waivers.

Given his struggles in 2026 and the fact that he's played just 39 games at the Triple-A level, it would be somewhat surprising to see a team willing to make that commitment.

Another benefit of bringing Balcazar back on a minor league deal is that he should be able to continue his development in the minor leagues if the expected MLB lockout extends into the 2027 season.

While Balcazar hasn't shown enough offensively to suggest he'll be an everyday player at the Major League level, he's still just 22 years old and has the defensive versatility to potentially develop into a solid utility player.

There is little downside to bringing him back. The Reds get to keep a young prospect in their organization while maintaining flexibility on their 40-man roster, something that should be valuable given how many needs they have to address this offseason.

Hopefully, Balcazar can take a step forward offensively in 2027 and work his way back into Cincinnati's future plans.

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