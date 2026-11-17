The Cincinnati Reds added infielder/outfielder Carter Graham to the 40-man roster on Tuesday night, protecting him from being selected in Major League Baseball's Rule 5 Draft in December.

Graham was the only player added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Other notable players who could have been added to the 40-man roster that are now eligible for the Rule 5 are Yerlin Confidan, Jose Acuna, Jay Allen II, Carlos Sanchez, Rubeb Ibarra, Cam Coller, and Carter Graham.

Graham was the obvious choice to protect after his breakout performance in 2026.

The 24-year-old slashed .322/.450/.614 with 34 extra-base hits with High-A Dayton before being promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, where he slashed .277/.388/.514 with 27 extra-base hits.

Reds Farm Director Jeremy Farrell talked to Charlie Goldsmith about Graham earlier in the season.

“Something freed up. He’s impacting the ball. The quality of at-bats are outstanding…He has taken advantage of the opportunity and really run with it.”

Former First Round-Pick Not Added to 40-Man Roster

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Cam Collier during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former first-round draft pick Cam Collier was not added to the 40-man roster on Tuesday night, which now makes him eligible to be selected in December's Rule 5 Draft.

While it's not a big surprise, it does carry a bit of a risk. The worst possible scenario would be that a team picks Collier and Cincinnati were to lose its former first-round pick for nothing. However, with Collier's struggles, it is unlikely a team will pick him and stack him on a big-league roster for the full season.

In 135 games with Double-A Chattanooga in 2026, Collier slashed just .209/.286/.368 with 35 extra-base hits, including 18 home runs.

His strikeouts have been a concern, with 150 strikeouts in those 135 games. In 2025, he struck out 104 times in 96 games. The Reds would like him to cut down on those.

It's easy to forget that Collier is still just 21, which is over two years younger than the average age of a Double-A player.

If Collier goes unselected, the Reds can continue to let him develop in the minors without having to use a valuable spot on their 40-man roster.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



