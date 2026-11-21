The Cincinnati Reds made another roster move on Friday, non-tendering 22-year-old infielder Leo Balcazar. The decision comes just one year after Cincinnati added him to its 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft.

While the Reds saw enough potential in Balcazar to protect him last offseason, his performance in 2026 didn't exactly give them much reason to keep him on the roster.

Balcazar appeared in 139 games between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville in 2026, slashing .239/.329/.364 with 12 home runs and three stolen bases.

Those numbers were a step back from his 2025 season, when he hit .263/.339/.381 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI across 127 games between High-A Dayton and Chattanooga.

Balcazar spent most of the 2026 season with Chattanooga, appearing in 100 games and hitting .241 with 10 home runs. He eventually earned a promotion to Triple-A Louisville, but didn't exactly light it up there, either. In 39 games with the Bats, he hit just .235 with two home runs and a .695 OPS.

Probaby the Right Decision

Lookouts infielder Leo Balcazar (2) waits to tag Smokies outfielder Andy Garriola (22) out at second base during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and the Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on April 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds originally signed Balcazar out of Venezuela in 2021 for $100,000. He was ranked as Cincinnati's No. 23 prospect by MLB Pipeline when the organization added him to the 40-man roster last November.

"While he hasn’t had the impact he showed in 2022 and pre-injury the following year, Balcazar does have the chance to be a solid offensive performer," MLB Pipeline wrote before the season. "He's compact with some strength and bat speed and can get to some extra-base thump when he keeps things simple with a short stroke and line-drive approach. He's really limited his swing-and-miss and drawn more walks, helping him get to more over-the-fence totals than in the past, though he has to make sure not to sell out for it while working to cut down the chase on breaking stuff.

At just 22 years old, Balcazar certainly still has time to develop into a productive player. He's also capable of playing multiple infield positions, which could make him an interesting option for another organization.

However, this isn't a particularly surprising decision by the Reds. Balcazar hasn't shown enough offensively to suggest he's close to making an impact at the major league level, and Cincinnati has other young infielders in the organization.

The Reds have plenty of work to do this offseason, and every spot on the 40-man roster matters. While Balcazar still has some potential, it's difficult to argue with Cincinnati's decision to move on after his disappointing 2026 season.

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