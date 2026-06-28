Cincinnati Reds' Closer Nearing Return After Efficient Rehab Appearance

Reds' closer Emilio Pagan participated in his second rehab outing. It should give fans a lot of optimism about his return.

Pagan Has Been Super Efficient in His Rehab Outings

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) reacts to an injury during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Pagan needed just nine pitches to work through a 1-2-3 inning on Sunday afternoon. That brings his total up to 15 pitches between both of his outings. He does not have a walk or a strikeout in either outing. He could see a return to the big league club this coming week, but no announcement has been made as of yet.

Prior to this injury, Pagan was struggling, and it was reported that his hamstring was bothering him for weeks before the injury occurred on May 5. He's 2-1 with a 6.43 ERA and 1.43 WHIP on the season and has 11 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched.

Pagan's 2025 season was one of the best of his career. He posted his lowest ERA since 2019 and set a career high in saves with 32; his previous best was 20 back in 2019.

The Bullpen Is Getting Better In Recent Games

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) celebrates with designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) and catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) after the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Getting a healthy Pagan back into the bullpen will be key, with the bullpen showing signs of improvement in recent weeks. They are still dealing with injuries to key members of the bullpen. Graham Ashcraft is on the 60-day IL with an injury to his UCL, and Tony Santillan is on the 15-day IL with an oblique injury.

Pierce Johnson recently returned. He allowed four runs on Sunday to the Pirates, but did not allow a run in his previous two outings. Julian Garcia has looked good since he was promoted last week. He has five strikeouts in three innings, but does have five walks to go with it. He will likely be the corresponding move when Pagan gets activated from the IL.

Reds Injury Updates

Jun 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (left) talks with outfielder Blake Dunn (right) in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Reds took the series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, but lost on Sunday in the getaway game 9-4. Eugenio Suarez left the game after being hit by a pitch on the hand. He stayed in the game to run the bases but was removed before his next at-bat.

Blake Dunn was placed on the injured list after leaving Friday's game with an elbow injury. Dunn has dealt with a similar injury in the past to the same elbow, so this will be something worth keeping an eye on.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is scheduled to face live pitching on Wednesday and Thursday. He was placed on the IL for a lumbar bulging disk in his lower back. He's been rehabbing in Arizona at the Reds' complex facility. Hayes provides excellent defense, and it is a great sign to see him progressing and potentially close to a return.