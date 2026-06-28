Cincinnati Reds Couldn't Complete Sweep, Fall to Pirates 9-4 in Series Finale

The Cincinnati Reds had a chance to bring out the brooms when they met the Pittsburgh Pirates in Sunday's series finale. Sadly, the sweeping will have to come another day.

The Reds would drop the series finale in a rain delay snoozer at PNC Park, 9-4. There were plenty of chances for the Reds to get a win to finish the weekend, but the dice just didn't roll their way, especially after the delay. Here's a closer look at Sunday's loss.

Rough Start

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Brady Singer got the ball in the series finale, and after his last few outings showing promise, it was back to the earlier season Singer to start this one.

The second inning was a massive story in this one. Singer ended up allowing four runs in the second inning, which included a Tyler Callihan three-run shot that felt like it might put this game out of reach.

Singer's day finished after 4.1 innings, and it was the fourth inning where the right-hander earned his stripes in this start. After some poor fielding by Edwin Arroyo and a bunt that Sal Stewart couldn't field, the bases were juiced with no outs in the bottom of the fourth. It all but looked like a moment where Singer would fold. However, the Reds starter had enough in the tank to escape the nightmare scenario.

Unfortunately, before his exit in the fifth, Singer allowed a solo home run to Ryan O'Hearn that gave the Pirates the edge they would never give up. The Reds righty ended his day allowing 9 hits, five earned runs, and six strikeouts on 98 pitches.

After The Delay

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (29) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After a rain delay that lasted over an hour, the Reds really let things get out of control. O'Hearn gave the Pirates the edge earlier in the game, then cemented the Pirates' lead right out of the delay with a three-run homer. Reds reliever Pierce Johnson allowed two bombs after waiting his turn during the delay. Things certainly got ugly after the rain.

Up Next

Jun 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) fields a ground ball for an out against Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (not pictured) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The series finale loss stings as the team moves to 39-43 on the season. But the Reds still secured a series win over a National League Central opponent. If anything, that's building on something, right? Up next, the Reds will travel up north to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a four-game series.

Just like the beginning of last week, the Reds have a great opportunity to climb the division ladder with a series win in Milwaukee. Unfortunately, the team cannot seem to find a way to win a series over the Brewers.

White flag talk has been a major conversation around this fan base. Many believe the season is already cooked. However, if the Reds were to come away with a road series victory over the Brewers, it may just bring a new spark to this season. Are fireworks in store for the Reds in this series? Monday begins a new season!