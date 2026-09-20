Cincinnati Reds DFA Veteran Outfielder, Place All-Star on Injured List in Flurry of Roster Moves

One day after announcing that TJ Friedl had been optioned to Triple-A Louisville, the Cincinnati Reds took things a step further.

The Reds designated Friedl for assignment on Sunday as part of another round of roster moves. Cincinnati also placed Chase Burns on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain, retroactive to September 19, and selected the contract of right-hander Carson Spiers from Louisville.

There is a lot to unpack here.

Friedl DFA'd After a Rough Season

Cincinnati Reds left fielder TJ Friedl (29) walks off after striking out at the bottom third inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friedl being sent down was already a bit of a surprise, not because of how he's played, but because of how much Reds manager Terry Francona likes him. Now, less than a day after that announcement, his future with the organization is in question.

The outfielder slashed just .172/.255/.255 with 11 extra-base hits in 91 games this season. Those numbers simply were not good enough, and the Reds finally decided to move him off the roster.

Going from being optioned to being designated for assignment on consecutive days is a significant development. This could be the end of Friedl’s time in Cincinnati.

Chase Burns' Season Comes to an End

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Burns news was another surprise, but the Reds were already limiting his innings, so shutting him down for the season is probably the right move. Burns also dealt with a groin injury around the All-Star break, which kept him from pitching in the game.

The right-hander has been outstanding this season, going 15-3 with a 2.86 ERA across 29 starts and 154 1/3 innings.

In a season that has given Reds fans plenty to be frustrated about, Burns has provided a reason to feel good about the future. His performance is exactly the kind of production Cincinnati needs at the top of its rotation.

Carson Spiers Returns from Tommy John Surgery

Apr 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA Today Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson Spiers is back on the major league roster after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. He last appeared in a big-league game on April 19, 2025, against the Baltimore Orioles.

Spiers has pitched in five games this year between High-A Dayton and Triple-A Louisville, allowing 10 runs on 19 hits over 24 innings. He walked five and struck out 30.

The strikeout and walk numbers are encouraging, and getting back to the majors is a significant step after surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Regardless of how Spiers performs, it's a massive achievement for him to make it back to the big leagues after Tommy John Surgery just a season ago.